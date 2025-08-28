SA20 Season 4 Auction: Full list of remaining purse money for all 6 teams

The fourth edition of the SA20 is set for its most thrilling season yet, with the highly anticipated player auction taking place on September 9 in Johannesburg.

All six franchises have already finalised their pre-signings, retentions, and wildcard picks. Now, the focus shifts to completing their 19-player squads. With $7.37 million available across the league to fill 84 slots, expect intense bidding wars between owners and coaches.

The tournament’s financial framework also stands out. Each franchise enjoys a salary cap of $2.31 million, making the SA20 the second-richest T20 league after the IPL. This allows teams to chase some of the biggest names in world cricket.

ALSO READ: Duleep Trophy 2025 Q/F: Batters help North, Central Zone dominate Day 1 Adding a fresh twist this year, each squad must include a minimum of two Under-23 players. This requirement replaces the rookie draft and ensures young talent will have a bigger role in shaping the SA20’s future. But how much purse money does each SA20 team have left? Take a look. Pretoria Capitals Pretoria Capitals lead the auction stakes with an impressive $1.86 million still unspent, the highest among all teams. This season, the Capitals are undergoing a major overhaul. Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly takes charge as head coach, supported by Proteas legend Shaun Pollock as assistant coach. Their combined knowledge of Indian and South African conditions promises to make Pretoria an unpredictable force.

With such a large purse, the Capitals are well placed to sign both established international stars and young domestic talent. Expect their table to be one of the busiest during the auction. Durban’s Super Giants The Super Giants hold the second-largest purse at $1.66 million. Under head coach Lance Klusener and bowling coach Allan Donald, the Durban-based team has kept its backroom staff intact. This consistency offers stability as they prepare their squad. Their retained line-up is already strong. It includes Jos Buttler, Sunil Narine, Heinrich Klaasen, and Afghanistan’s exciting spinner Noor Ahmad. With so much firepower, their main focus will likely be finding role players and ensuring depth across all departments.

Joburg Super Kings The Joburg Super Kings enter with $1.2 million in their purse. They have already secured stalwarts such as captain Faf du Plessis, England’s James Vince, pacer Richard Gleeson, West Indian spinner Akeal Hosein, and South African star Donovan Ferreira. The Super Kings are known for their bold approach. That attacking mindset is expected to reflect in their bidding as well, as they search for impact players who can deliver immediately. Sunrisers Eastern Cape The Sunrisers Eastern Cape also have $1.2 million to work with. The two-time champions are famous for wise spending at auctions. Their record-breaking signing of Tristan Stubbs for $0.522 million in an earlier season is still remembered. Stubbs and Marco Jansen remain central to their plans.

New inclusions such as Jonny Bairstow, Adam Milne, and teenager Allah Ghazanfar add international variety. With their track record, the Sunrisers are expected to once again identify undervalued players who fit seamlessly into their well-drilled system. Paarl Royals The Paarl Royals will bid with $0.819 million at their disposal. They have built their philosophy around youth, highlighted by retaining young batting sensation Lhuan-dre Pretorius, the top run-scorer of Season 3. Alongside him are experienced campaigners like David Miller, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sikandar Raza, and Rubin Hermann. Despite reaching the playoffs three times, the Royals have yet to feature in a final. The auction gives them an opportunity to add finishing strength and break past that barrier.

MI Cape Town Defending champions MI Cape Town carry the smallest purse at $0.65 million into the auction. Their strategy this year was to reinvest heavily in their championship-winning core. Superstars like Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Nicholas Pooran, Ryan Rickelton, and George Linde return to the squad. Given their limited remaining funds, MI will likely focus on scouting young local players who can provide cover and flexibility when needed. With such a powerful line-up already in hand, their lack of purse strength may not be a significant disadvantage. A season shaped at the auction table The SA20 Season 4 auction isn’t just about filling squads — it may very well decide the balance of power heading into the tournament.