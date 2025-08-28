Duleep Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch domestic cricket games?

The Duleep Trophy 2025 begins on Thursday at the BCCI Centre of Excellence with North Zone facing East Zone and Central Zone taking on North East Zone. While India Test captain Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan have pulled out, the tournament retains its shine with the presence of top stars such as Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammed Shami.

Gill withdrew due to illness, leaving Ankit Kumar to captain North Zone, while an injured Kishan has been replaced as East Zone skipper by Abhimanyu Easwaran. For Easwaran, often overlooked despite repeated Test squad selections, this is another chance to make a strong case with the bat.

Spotlight on bowlers The tournament will also serve as a critical test for Mohammed Shami’s red-ball fitness. The veteran pacer, 34, has been out of action in Test cricket since 2023 and missed the tours of Australia and England with injury concerns. His form and endurance will be closely watched. Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, both part of India’s Asia Cup T20 squad, are expected to feature in the opening matches before linking up with the UAE-bound team. For Rana, who has fallen out of selectors’ reckoning in the longest format, the opening game is a chance to press his case again.

Duleep Trophy 2025 – Players to Watch Mohammed Shami (North Zone) Veteran pacer returning from injury; red-ball fitness under the scanner after missing tours of Australia and England. Kuldeep Yadav (North Zone) India’s premier left-arm wrist spinner; looking to translate white-ball success into red-ball consistency. Abhimanyu Easwaran (East Zone, Captain) Regular Test squad member yet to debut; eager to pile on runs after warming the bench in England. Rajat Patidar (Central Zone) Out of national reckoning after a poor series vs England; aiming for redemption with big scores. Dhruv Jurel (Central Zone, Captain) Young wicketkeeper-batter; leadership skills under spotlight, viewed as a future India prospect. Arshdeep Singh (North Zone) Left-arm quick in Asia Cup squad; will use early matches to prove his red-ball credentials. ALSO READ: Duleep Trophy 2025 preview: Squads, schedule and streaming details Central Zone’s mix of youth and experience

Central Zone will bank on the presence of Dhruv Jurel and Rajat Patidar. Jurel, tipped as a future leader, will have his captaincy credentials tested, while Patidar will aim for a strong performance to push his way back into national contention after a poor home series against England last year cost him his place. For North East Zone, the challenge of competing with India’s biggest names is immense. Yet, the platform offers an opportunity: a standout performance against established players could bring instant recognition. The Duleep Trophy continues to serve its traditional role — a testing ground where India’s domestic stars face off with established internationals. With World Test Championship commitments looming, performances here could shape national selection debates in the months ahead.