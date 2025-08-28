WCL 2025 smashes viewership records despite no IND vs PAK cricket match

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 has emerged as one of the most-watched cricket leagues in the world, attracting an extraordinary 409 million viewers globally — a 20 per cent surge from last season. Sanctioned by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the tournament has positioned itself as the “Legends World Cup”, combining nostalgia with fierce competition.

No India-Pakistan clash, yet unprecedented buzz

Much of the pre-tournament hype revolved around the possibility of an India-Pakistan face-off. Though the much-anticipated clash did not materialise, the speculation alone helped drive record-breaking conversations across platforms. WCL’s reach soared across broadcast and digital media, with July witnessing relentless chatter on Instagram, YouTube, and X.

The tournament also owed much of its global spotlight to the comeback of AB de Villiers, whose performances reignited fan excitement and kept WCL trending across India. Finals deliver record ratings The final between the Pakistan Champions and the South Africa Champions turned into a global blockbuster. In the UK, it ranked among the most-watched programmes on Sony Max, while in Pakistan it recorded a TRP of 6.1, surpassing the viewership of several bilateral series. In India, AB de Villiers' heroics ensured that the final became a talking point across major platforms.