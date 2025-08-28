Home / Cricket / News / WCL 2025 smashes viewership records despite no IND vs PAK cricket match

The World Championship of Legends 2025 drew 409 million viewers worldwide, fuelled by AB de Villiers' comeback and record-breaking finals viewership.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 8:05 AM IST
The World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 has emerged as one of the most-watched cricket leagues in the world, attracting an extraordinary 409 million viewers globally — a 20 per cent surge from last season. Sanctioned by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the tournament has positioned itself as the “Legends World Cup”, combining nostalgia with fierce competition.
 
No India-Pakistan clash, yet unprecedented buzz
 
Much of the pre-tournament hype revolved around the possibility of an India-Pakistan face-off. Though the much-anticipated clash did not materialise, the speculation alone helped drive record-breaking conversations across platforms. WCL’s reach soared across broadcast and digital media, with July witnessing relentless chatter on Instagram, YouTube, and X.
 
The tournament also owed much of its global spotlight to the comeback of AB de Villiers, whose performances reignited fan excitement and kept WCL trending across India. 
 
Finals deliver record ratings
 
The final between the Pakistan Champions and the South Africa Champions turned into a global blockbuster. In the UK, it ranked among the most-watched programmes on Sony Max, while in Pakistan it recorded a TRP of 6.1, surpassing the viewership of several bilateral series. In India, AB de Villiers’ heroics ensured that the final became a talking point across major platforms.
 
The golden era revived
 
With its pool of iconic players, WCL has become a celebration of cricket’s golden age, rekindling fan memories while offering competitive action. Its strong foothold in the UK market, backed by record engagement across Asia, has given the league a distinctive global appeal.
 
Organisers have confirmed plans to expand by adding two new teams in the near future, signalling further growth. For fans, the WCL is no longer just an exhibition of former stars — it has evolved into the ultimate platform for cricket nostalgia and entertainment.

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

