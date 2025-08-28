Cricket fans slam BCCI for not live-streaming Duleep Trophy 2025 matches

Duleep Trophy Day 1 scorecards
|North Zone 1st Innings
|Batting
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Shubham Khajuria
|lbw b Manishi
|26
|53
|4
|0
|49.05
|Ankit Kumar (c)
|lbw b Manishi
|30
|42
|4
|0
|71.42
|Yash Dhull
|lbw b Manishi
|39
|67
|4
|2
|58.2
|Ayush Badoni
|c †Kushagra b Mukhtar Hussain
|63
|60
|7
|0
|105
|Nishant Sindhu
|not out
|36
|57
|4
|1
|63.15
|Kanhaiya Wadhawan †
|not out
|4
|23
|0
|0
|17.39
|Extras
|(b 6, lb 1, nb 2)
|9
|Total
|50 Ov (RR: 4.14)
|207/4
|Yet to bat: Sahil Lotra, Auqib Nabi, Mayank Dagar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana
|Bowling
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|WD
|Mohammed Shami
|12
|4
|29
|0
|2.41
|0
|Mukesh Kumar
|7.5
|0
|26
|0
|3.31
|0
|Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal
|9
|3
|31
|0
|3.44
|0
|Mukhtar Hussain
|11
|1
|52
|1
|4.72
|0
|Manishi
|9
|0
|60
|3
|6.66
|0
|Utkarsh Singh
|1.1
|0
|2
|0
|1.71
|0
|Central Zone 1st Innings
|Batting
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Aayush Pandey
|c Chetri b Chowdhary
|3
|10
|0
|0
|30
|Aryan Juyal †
|retired hurt
|60
|100
|8
|0
|60
|Danish Malewar
|not out
|109
|148
|22
|0
|73.64
|Rajat Patidar (c)
|not out
|61
|60
|11
|1
|101.66
|Extras
|(b 2, lb 1, pen 5)
|8
|Total
|53 Ov (RR: 4.54)
|241/1
|Yet to bat: Aditya Thakare, Harsh Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shubham Sharma, Yash Rathod.
|Bowling
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|WD
|Akash Choudhary
|11
|2
|33
|1
|3
|0
|Pheiroijam Jotin
|10
|1
|29
|0
|2.9
|0
|Palzor Tamang
|9
|1
|31
|0
|3.44
|0
|Bishworjit Konthoujam
|11
|1
|48
|0
|4.36
|0
|Rongsen Jonathan
|8
|0
|57
|0
|7.12
|0
|Ankur Malik
|0.4
|0
|9
|0
|13.5
|0
|Hem Chetri
|3.2
|0
|26
|0
|7.8
|0
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app