Cricket fans slam BCCI for not live-streaming Duleep Trophy 2025 matches

The Duleep Trophy 2025, India’s traditional curtain-raiser for the domestic cricket season, has sparked a wave of criticism after fans discovered that matches are not being broadcast or live-streamed on any platform.

The tournament, named after K.S. Duleepsinhji, began on August 28 and will run until September 15, but unlike last year, there is no live coverage. In 2024, fans could follow the action on Sports18 Network and the JioCinema app (which later merged with Hotstar under the JioHotstar banner).

ALSO READ: Diamond League Final Preview: Neeraj Chopra in action today; what to expect This year’s blackout has left followers frustrated, especially as several international players are in action, including Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshit Rana.

Fans point to contrast with state leagues The lack of coverage has been widely questioned, particularly since several state T20 leagues are being televised or streamed. Competitions such as the Delhi Premier League, Karnataka’s Maharaja T20 Trophy, Kerala Cricket League, and UPT20 League enjoy broadcast slots on Star Sports, FanCode, and Sony Sports. Fans argue that a premier BCCI event like the Duleep Trophy, with its rich history and the participation of India’s top talent, deserves at least the same visibility as these regional tournaments. Return to zonal format adds to significance The 2025–26 edition has reverted to the traditional zonal knockout format, featuring six teams — North Zone, East Zone, Central Zone, North East Zone, South Zone, and West Zone. This is a shift from last year’s format, where India A, B, C, and D competed in a round-robin.

Duleep Trophy Day 1 scorecards North Zone 1st Innings Batting R B 4s 6s SR Shubham Khajuria lbw b Manishi 26 53 4 0 49.05 Ankit Kumar (c) lbw b Manishi 30 42 4 0 71.42 Yash Dhull lbw b Manishi 39 67 4 2 58.2 Ayush Badoni c †Kushagra b Mukhtar Hussain 63 60 7 0 105 Nishant Sindhu not out 36 57 4 1 63.15 Kanhaiya Wadhawan † not out 4 23 0 0 17.39 Extras (b 6, lb 1, nb 2) 9 Total 50 Ov (RR: 4.14) 207/4 Yet to bat: Sahil Lotra, Auqib Nabi, Mayank Dagar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana Bowling O M R W ECON WD Mohammed Shami 12 4 29 0 2.41 0 Mukesh Kumar 7.5 0 26 0 3.31 0 Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal 9 3 31 0 3.44 0 Mukhtar Hussain 11 1 52 1 4.72 0 Manishi 9 0 60 3 6.66 0 Utkarsh Singh 1.1 0 2 0 1.71 0 Historically, West Zone and North Zone have dominated the competition with 19 titles each. The current edition has already seen North Zone face East Zone and Central Zone take on North East Zone in the quarterfinals at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.