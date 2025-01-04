What will be the apt winning total for Australia in Bumrah's absence?

India ended Day 2 of the ongoing Pink Test in Sydney on a high, taking a lead of 145 runs with four wickets in hand. As they head into the crucial third day, the visitors will aim to extend their lead further on a bowler-friendly pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). However, concerns over Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness after he sustained a back injury on Day 2 might force India to reconsider their target for Australia in the second innings. Former Indian cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Sanjay Bangar, speaking to Star Sports after the match, emphasised the need for India to add 50–60 more runs if Bumrah is unable to bowl in the fourth innings.

Impact of Bumrah’s injury on India’s chances

Sanjay Bangar discussed the implications of Bumrah’s injury, noting that his absence could significantly impact India’s prospects. He suggested that without Bumrah, India would need to set a target of 230–240 runs to put Australia under pressure. However, if Bumrah is fit to bowl, Bangar believes a target of around 180 would be sufficient to challenge the home side.

Bangar also lauded Bumrah’s calm demeanour after returning from a medical scan. He pointed out that Bumrah’s composed body language kept the opposition guessing about his availability, a factor that could disrupt Australia’s preparation to face him.

Bumrah’s fitness: Crucial to India’s success

Sunil Gavaskar echoed similar sentiments, stressing the critical role of Bumrah’s fitness in India’s performance. He remarked that an additional 40 runs, or a total of around 185, could give India a strong chance if Bumrah is available to bowl. However, Gavaskar cautioned that without Bumrah, even a total of 200 might not suffice against the Australian batting line-up.

Gavaskar noted that if Bumrah is fit, a target of 145–150 runs could be highly competitive, but his absence would necessitate a more substantial lead to put India in a commanding position.