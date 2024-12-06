Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / Sehwag to Rohit: Top 10 Indian players with most sixes in Test cricket

Sehwag to Rohit: Top 10 Indian players with most sixes in Test cricket

Rohit Sharma is just two sixes away from becoming the Indian batter with the most sixes in Test cricket, surpassing Virender Sehwag's record of 90 sixes.

Most sixes for India in Test cricket history
Most sixes for India in Test cricket history
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 12:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian captain Rohit Sharma is on the verge of creating a significant record in Test cricket, as he is just two sixes away from becoming the Indian batter with the most sixes in the format's history. With his powerful hitting and penchant for clearing the boundary, Sharma has accumulated 88 sixes in his Test career so far, just behind Virender Sehwag, who holds the record with 90 sixes.
 
Rohit comes out to bat in the Pink Ball test between India and Australia at number 5 after the dismissal of Shubman Gill as the captain choose to let go his opening slot for Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul.  CHECK INDIA Vs AUSTRALIA LIVE SCORE, MATCH UPDATES AND 2nd TEST Day 1 full scorecard here
 
Other notable Indian batters closely follow Sehwag's record for sixes. Sachin Tendulkar, who has a monumental career in Test cricket, hit 68 sixes during his career. Tendulkar's ability to dominate the opposition with his versatile strokes was backed by his consistency, as reflected in his 15,921 runs and a batting average of 53.78. While his sixes count is significant, it is Sehwag’s more aggressive approach to batting that has secured him the top spot in this list.
 
Among other key players, MS Dhoni, renowned for his finishing abilities, has been another prolific six-hitter, contributing 68 sixes in his 39-match career. His ability to clear the boundary from the toughest positions on the field solidified his reputation as one of India’s best Test finishers.
 
Not far behind, Cheteshwar Pujara has emerged as a reliable figure in Indian cricket, accumulating 61 sixes in his Test career. Despite being known for his defensive batting, Pujara’s ability to adapt to different situations and his knack for hitting sixes in critical moments have made him a vital player for India. 
Top 10 Indian batters with most sixes in Test cricket history
Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s
Virender Sehwag 2001-2013 103 178 6 8503 319 49.43 10346 82.18 23 31 16 1219 90
Rohit Sharma 2013-2024 64 111 10 4270 212 42.27 7428 57.48 12 18 6 470 88
MS Dhoni 2005-2014 90 144 16 4876 224 38.09 8249 59.11 6 33 10 544 78
Sachin Tendulkar 1989-2013 200 329 33 15921 248* 53.78 29437+ 54.04 51 68 14 2058+ 69
Rishabh Pant 2018-2024 39 68 5 2731 159* 43.34 3654 74.74 6 14 3 299 68
Ravindra Jadeja 2012-2024 77 113 21 3235 175* 35.16 5772 56.04 4 21 8 315 68
Kapil Dev 1978-1994 131 184 15 5248 163 31.05 5192+ 79.33 8 27 16 557+ 61
Sourav Ganguly 1996-2008 113 188 17 7212 239 42.17 14070 51.25 16 35 13 900 57
Harbhajan Singh 1998-2015 103 145 23 2224 115 18.22 3432 64.8 2 9 19 277 42
Yashasvi Jaiswal 2023-2024 15 28 1 1568 214* 58.07 2311 67.84 4 8 2 178 38
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 1: Starc claims 3; India slump from 69-1 to 82-4

Watch: Starc strikes 1st ball; KL survives amid no-ball drama in Adelaide

Kohli to Iyer: Top 5 highest run-getters for Team India in pink-ball Tests

India vs Australia 2nd Test playing 11, live timing, IND vs AUS streaming

India vs Australia 2nd Test preview: Rohit Sharma plays perfect team man

Topics :India vs Australia

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story