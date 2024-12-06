Sehwag to Rohit: Top 10 Indian players with most sixes in Test cricket

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is on the verge of creating a significant record in Test cricket, as he is just two sixes away from becoming the Indian batter with the most sixes in the format's history. With his powerful hitting and penchant for clearing the boundary, Sharma has accumulated 88 sixes in his Test career so far, just behind Virender Sehwag, who holds the record with 90 sixes.

Rohit comes out to bat in the Pink Ball test between India and Australia at number 5 after the dismissal of Shubman Gill as the captain choose to let go his opening slot for Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul.

Other notable Indian batters closely follow Sehwag's record for sixes. Sachin Tendulkar, who has a monumental career in Test cricket, hit 68 sixes during his career. Tendulkar's ability to dominate the opposition with his versatile strokes was backed by his consistency, as reflected in his 15,921 runs and a batting average of 53.78. While his sixes count is significant, it is Sehwag’s more aggressive approach to batting that has secured him the top spot in this list.

Among other key players, MS Dhoni, renowned for his finishing abilities, has been another prolific six-hitter, contributing 68 sixes in his 39-match career. His ability to clear the boundary from the toughest positions on the field solidified his reputation as one of India’s best Test finishers.