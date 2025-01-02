Australian skipper Pat Cummins likely to miss Test tour against Sri Lanka

Australia’s captain Pat Cummins has hinted that he may skip the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka later this month, due to the impending birth of his second child. The Australian team is scheduled to play two Test matches in Sri Lanka, starting on January 29 and February 6, coinciding with the expected due date of his wife, Becky.

"It's pretty hard to plan exactly the day, but definitely (I might miss the Sri Lanka tour)," Cummins said in an interview with The Daily Telegraph at the launch of the Pink Test on Friday.

In the event that Cummins does miss the tour, either Steve Smith or Travis Head will step up to lead the Australian side.

The fast bowler also opened up about the emotional toll his mother’s passing had on him, explaining how her death last year led him to reassess his life priorities. Cummins had returned home midway through Australia’s tour of India to be with his mother during her final days.

"In some ways, it really makes you focus on what I think is important. It's family, it's enjoyment, it's trying to find joy in life," Cummins reflected. "It's just given me that real decluttering mindset. When you go out, you just want to play well, and of course, there’s pressure, but you don't want to forget what mum and dad used to say to us every time we went out to play as kids: 'Go and enjoy it. Try your best, but make sure you enjoy it.' I try to remind myself of that every time I go on a tour or play."

Cummins acknowledged the inevitable trade-offs that come with his career. "Whatever you choose to do, there's always an opportunity cost," he said. "In the last few years, that’s really rung true. When you go away on tour, you’re missing out on family time or moments. That’s a deliberate choice, so you have to make sure you’re making the most of that tour or that game."

Reflecting on the past, Cummins admitted he regretted missing the early days of his son Albie’s life due to his World Cup commitments. "I missed a big chunk (of Albie's early days) last time and I want to work out how we can spend a bit more time at home for that initial period this time," he added.