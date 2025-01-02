IND vs AUS, 5th Test: Rohit Sharma dropped; Bumrah to lead - Reports

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma is reportedly likely to be 'rested' for the upcoming fifth Test against Australia, which is set to begin on Thursday in Sydney. According to sources, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will take over as captain in Rohit's absence. Rohit has had a tough time in the ongoing five-match Test series, managing to score only 31 runs in three matches. He missed the first Test to stay with his family following the birth of his second child. However, since joining the squad, he has failed to find his form and deliver a substantial knock. ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 5th Test: Will Rishabh Pant be dropped from India's Playing 11? Jasprit Bumrah to lead in 5th Test

Jasprit Bumrah had previously captained the team during the first Test in Perth, where India triumphed by a commanding 295-run margin. With Rohit potentially missing out on the final match, Bumrah’s leadership will once again come into play.

Ahead of the Sydney Test, head coach Gautam Gambhir fueled further speculation regarding Rohit's participation. During a pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Gambhir was asked about the captain's future in the final Test but chose not to provide a direct answer. He mentioned that the team’s decision would depend on the pitch conditions. “Everything is fine with Rohit, and I don't think it's anything traditional (fronting up for the pre-match presser). The head coach is here, and that should be good enough. We are going to have a look at the wicket and finalize it tomorrow," Gambhir said. He added, "I just said that we're going to have a look at the wicket and announce a playing XI tomorrow. The answer remains the same."

With India trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, the Sydney Test is crucial for their hopes of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final. To stay in contention, India must win this match and also rely on the results from the series between Australia and Sri Lanka later this month. The loss to Australia in the Melbourne Test has dealt a significant blow to India’s WTC Final aspirations, as the result is now out of their control.