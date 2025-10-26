Shan Masood quits as PAK Test captain, joins PCB as Int'l consultant

Shan Masood has announced his resignation as Pakistan’s Test captain following the team’s loss in the second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi. The move marks the end of his leadership stint, but Masood will continue contributing to Pakistan cricket in a new capacity as a consultant with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The announcement was made by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi during a reception for the Pakistan and South African teams at Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s residence, according to reports on Friday.

Masood to Take on Board Role

Naqvi confirmed that Masood has been appointed as Director of International Cricket at the PCB, a decision that surprised many since it came just a week before the deadline for applications for the post.

Given that Masood plays exclusively in Tests, which are scheduled sporadically, he is expected to combine his on-field duties with the consultant role. If executed, this arrangement would be unprecedented at the international level, as active players rarely hold official positions within a national cricket board. Constitutional Concerns and Precedent The appointment has sparked questions about compliance with the PCB Constitution, which stipulates that board positions are generally reserved for retired cricketers. Masood will succeed Usman Wahla, the previous Director of International Cricket, who was temporarily suspended during the Asia Cup over a delayed communication concerning a protest against match referee Andy Pycroft.