Home / Cricket / News / Shan Masood quits as PAK Test captain, joins PCB as Int'l consultant

Shan Masood quits as PAK Test captain, joins PCB as Int'l consultant

Naqvi confirmed that Masood has been appointed as Director of International Cricket at the PCB, a decision that surprised many since it came just a week before the deadline for applications.

Shan Masood
Shan Masood
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 12:14 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shan Masood has announced his resignation as Pakistan’s Test captain following the team’s loss in the second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi. The move marks the end of his leadership stint, but Masood will continue contributing to Pakistan cricket in a new capacity as a consultant with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
 
The announcement was made by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi during a reception for the Pakistan and South African teams at Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s residence, according to reports on Friday.
 
Masood to Take on Board Role
 
Naqvi confirmed that Masood has been appointed as Director of International Cricket at the PCB, a decision that surprised many since it came just a week before the deadline for applications for the post.
 
Given that Masood plays exclusively in Tests, which are scheduled sporadically, he is expected to combine his on-field duties with the consultant role. If executed, this arrangement would be unprecedented at the international level, as active players rarely hold official positions within a national cricket board. 
 
Constitutional Concerns and Precedent
 
The appointment has sparked questions about compliance with the PCB Constitution, which stipulates that board positions are generally reserved for retired cricketers. Masood will succeed Usman Wahla, the previous Director of International Cricket, who was temporarily suspended during the Asia Cup over a delayed communication concerning a protest against match referee Andy Pycroft.
 
Wahla had advised Pakistan captain Salman Agha against shaking hands with India’s Suryakumar Yadav, leading to a formal request from PCB to the ICC for Pycroft’s removal. The ICC rejected the request but arranged a meeting where Pycroft expressed regret. Wahla, who maintains close political ties with the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), was later reinstated.
 
Masood’s Credentials for the Role
 
The PCB had advertised the position with eligibility criteria requiring candidates to have represented Pakistan in both Tests and ODIs. Masood, with experience in 44 Tests, 9 ODIs, and 19 T20Is, meets these requirements.
 
While local media speculated that former captain Misbah-ul-Haq might be a strong contender for the role, he reportedly chose not to apply, paving the way for Masood’s appointment.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India vs Bangladesh playing 11, live streaming

Harry Brook's brilliant 135 rescues ENG from collapse in Mount Maunganui

One arrested in the Australia women's players molestation case in Indore

Gill heaps praise on Rohit-Virat for their match-winning knock in Sydney

Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 2: Full schedule, live match time (IST), streaming

Topics :Cricket NewsPakistan cricket teamPakistan Cricket BoardPCB

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story