ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India vs Bangladesh playing 11, live streaming

India Women (IND-W) will square off against Bangladesh Women (BAN-W) in Match 28 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, October 26.

With a place in the semi-finals already secured, India will look to wrap up the group stage with momentum on their side. The campaign has been a mixed one for the Women in Blue, a blend of dominant wins, mid-tournament stumbles, and a spirited resurgence when it mattered most.

India began their World Cup journey in fine fashion, securing comfortable victories over Sri Lanka and Pakistan. However, their progress was briefly derailed by a difficult phase in which they suffered three consecutive losses, against South Africa, Australia, and England.

Needing a win to stay alive, India bounced back in style during their crucial clash against New Zealand, producing a clinical performance to claim a 53-run victory (DLS method). That result sealed their semi-final berth as the fourth-placed team in the standings. ALSO READ: Harry Brook's brilliant 135 rescues ENG from collapse in Mount Maunganui Regardless of the outcome against Bangladesh, India will remain fourth and are set to meet either Australia or South Africa in the first semi-final, scheduled for October 29 in Guwahati. Bangladesh Seek a Strong Finish On the other hand, Bangladesh Women have endured a tough campaign, managing just one win in six matches. Despite showing fight in several encounters, Nigar Sultana’s side has often fallen short in crunch moments.

With no chance of advancing to the knockout stage, Bangladesh will look to play with freedom and end their tournament on a positive note. A win over India would be a morale-boosting result and a memorable finish to their World Cup journey. As the two teams face off in Navi Mumbai, India will aim to fine-tune their form ahead of the knockouts, while Bangladesh will be eager to cause an upset and leave their mark on the tournament. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Women vs Bangladesh Women Playing 11 India Women playing 11 (probable): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

Bangladesh Women playing 11 (probable): Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nishita Akter Nishi, Marufa Akter India Women vs Bangladesh Women: Head-to-head in WODIs Total Matches Played: 8 India Women Won: 6 Bangladesh Women Won: 1 No Result/Tied: 1 ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Women vs Bangladesh Women full squad India women's squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur Bangladesh Women's squad: Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nishita Akter Nishi, Marufa Akter

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Women vs Bangladesh Women live streaming and telecast details When will the India Women vs Bangladesh Women match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025? India Women will go toe-to-toe with Bangladesh Women in Match 28 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Friday, October 26. What will be the venue for the India Women vs Bangladesh Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 26? The match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will take place at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. What time will the toss take place for the India Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match?

The toss for the India Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST. What time will the first ball of the India Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match be bowled? The India Women vs Bangladesh Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will begin at 3 PM IST. Where to watch live telecast of India Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India? The live telecast of the India Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.