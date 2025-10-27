Monday, October 27, 2025 | 06:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IND vs AUS: Gambhir backs skipper Suryakumar despite miserable T20I form

Under Suryakumar's leadership, India clinched the Asia Cup title last month in the UAE, but the skipper's personal returns with the bat were far from impressive

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir with T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir has come out in full support of T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, insisting that the batter’s recent lean patch is not a major concern for the team management. According to Gambhir, failures are inevitable when a side commits to an ultra-aggressive style of cricket — a philosophy that India has consciously adopted in recent months.
 
Under Suryakumar’s leadership, India clinched the Asia Cup title last month in the UAE, but the skipper’s personal returns with the bat were far from impressive. He could only manage 72 runs across seven innings, raising eyebrows over his form. Despite this, Gambhir maintained that the team’s batting strategy leaves room for risk and occasional failures, which he considers a fair trade-off for intent-driven cricket. 
 

‘Surya’s form not a worry for us’

Gambhir emphasised that he remains untroubled by Suryakumar’s struggles because the captain is executing a team-first approach rather than chasing individual milestones. He explained that when a player fully commits to a fearless brand of batting, consistency in numbers often takes a back seat.
 
He pointed out that Suryakumar could easily score safe forties off thirty balls and avoid criticism, but the team has collectively decided to embrace failure in pursuit of a more dynamic, attacking method. For Gambhir, the focus lies on the impact a player creates during his innings rather than the number of runs on the scoreboard.

The head coach added that the philosophy applies to every member of the squad, not just the captain. “We are not evaluating players by averages or strike rates in isolation,” he said in essence, noting that the entire dressing room has accepted the risk that comes with high-intent cricket.

Focus on team impact, not individuals

While Suryakumar endured a rough patch during the Asia Cup, other members of the batting unit stepped up when it mattered. Gambhir highlighted the performances of Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma, who showcased consistency and power throughout the tournament.
 
He remarked that the team’s approach prioritises collective success over individual form. Abhishek’s current purple patch, Gambhir noted, has been vital, and once Suryakumar regains rhythm, he will seamlessly resume his match-winning role. The coach reiterated that in the T20 format, a single explosive innings can often outweigh multiple low scores, provided the team remains committed to its identity.

Building a fearless culture

Gambhir also offered insights into his working relationship with Suryakumar and his long-term vision for Team India. He described the captain as a grounded individual whose off-field personality mirrors the freedom and expressiveness needed for T20 cricket.
 
He explained that Suryakumar’s easygoing yet confident nature helps maintain a positive environment in the dressing room, which has been a key factor in India’s resurgence in the shortest format. Gambhir said that his role is primarily advisory, aimed at helping the captain make informed decisions while retaining full control over the team’s direction.
 
From their first discussion, the pair agreed that the team would never fear defeat. Gambhir admitted that he is not chasing personal accolades as a coach but wants India to be recognised as the most fearless team in world cricket.

‘Mistakes are part of the journey’

Reflecting on the Asia Cup final, where India beat Pakistan to lift the trophy, Gambhir said that he had reminded players that mistakes were natural in high-pressure games. Dropping a catch, misplaying a shot, or delivering a poor ball, he explained, are all part of the human element of sport.
 
He emphasised that only the opinions within the dressing room hold value and that external criticism should not shape the team’s mindset. Gambhir and Suryakumar, he revealed, are united in their belief that aggression must not be compromised for safety, especially in big games.
 
According to him, conservatism benefits the opposition. India, with the depth and talent at its disposal, will thrive only when it continues to play bold and uninhibited cricket — even if that means enduring a few failures along the way.

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

