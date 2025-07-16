Home / Cricket / News / Should Kohli come out of Test retirement? What ex-India cricketer said

Should Kohli come out of Test retirement? What ex-India cricketer said

According to Madan Lal, Kohli's Test retirement didn't signal a decline in his game. Instead, he felt it was more of a personal decision

Virat Kohli and Madan Lal (L-R)
Virat Kohli and Madan Lal (L-R)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 3:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a touching message that has reignited hopes among Indian cricket fans, 1983 World Cup hero Madan Lal has voiced his heartfelt wish to see Virat Kohli return to the Test arena. Kohli, who recently announced his retirement from red-ball cricket, left a void in the format he once dominated with unmatched intensity and passion. But for Madan Lal — and many fans across the country — the story of Kohli’s Test career may still have a few chapters left. 
 
The former all-rounder, while speaking on the popular show CricketPredicta, said Kohli’s energy and hunger for the game are far from exhausted. He believes a comeback would not only be welcomed but also celebrated. His emotional appeal has sparked a wave of optimism online, with many echoing his desire to see the modern-day legend in whites again. 

"Kohli still has a lot to offer"

According to Madan Lal, Kohli’s Test retirement didn’t signal a decline in his game. Instead, he felt it was more of a personal decision — perhaps a breather rather than a full stop. Lal noted that Kohli’s intensity, commitment and fitness are still of the highest standard. He expressed that even if the star batter doesn’t return immediately, a comeback in a future series would make a big difference to Indian cricket.
 
He added that the presence of a player like Kohli in the dressing room is invaluable, not just for the performances but also for the motivation he provides to younger teammates.

A cricketing voice that matters

Madan Lal isn’t just any former cricketer. With over 100 international appearances and a key role in India’s 1983 World Cup win, his words carry weight. Over his long domestic and international career, he built a reputation for grit and resilience — traits he believes Kohli embodies even today.

Kohli’s “imposed” retirement?

CricketPredicta host and noted cricket scholar Sunil Yash Kalra also chimed in, saying that Kohli’s retirement was “imposed, not due to decline.” Kalra believes Kohli remains one of the fittest and fiercest competitors and suggested that very few walk away when still at the top of their game — hinting that the door isn’t fully closed.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NZ vs SA LIVE SCORE, Tri-nation T20 series: Live toss to take place at 4 PM IST

Joe Root reclaims top spot in ICC Test rankings; Bumrah, Jadeja rise too

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 playing 11, live match time and streaming

ICC AGM 2025 to discuss two-tier Test format, T20 expansion, membership

England penalised by ICC, drop places in WTC 2025-27 points table

Topics :Virat KohliIndia cricket teamTest Cricket

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story