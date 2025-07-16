Should Kohli come out of Test retirement? What ex-India cricketer said

ALSO READ: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 playing 11, live match time and streaming In a touching message that has reignited hopes among Indian cricket fans, 1983 World Cup hero Madan Lal has voiced his heartfelt wish to see Virat Kohli return to the Test arena. Kohli, who recently announced his retirement from red-ball cricket, left a void in the format he once dominated with unmatched intensity and passion. But for Madan Lal — and many fans across the country — the story of Kohli’s Test career may still have a few chapters left.

ALSO READ: ENG-W vs IND-W 1st ODI: Playing 11, live match time (IST), live streaming The former all-rounder, while speaking on the popular show CricketPredicta, said Kohli’s energy and hunger for the game are far from exhausted. He believes a comeback would not only be welcomed but also celebrated. His emotional appeal has sparked a wave of optimism online, with many echoing his desire to see the modern-day legend in whites again.

"Kohli still has a lot to offer" According to Madan Lal, Kohli’s Test retirement didn’t signal a decline in his game. Instead, he felt it was more of a personal decision — perhaps a breather rather than a full stop. Lal noted that Kohli’s intensity, commitment and fitness are still of the highest standard. He expressed that even if the star batter doesn’t return immediately, a comeback in a future series would make a big difference to Indian cricket. He added that the presence of a player like Kohli in the dressing room is invaluable, not just for the performances but also for the motivation he provides to younger teammates.