Big blow for India! Pratika Rawal ruled out of World Cup semis vs Australia

India have suffered a major setback ahead of their Women's ODI World Cup semi-final against Australia, with star opener Pratika Rawal ruled out due to an ankle injury. The 25-year-old, who has been one of the standout performers of the tournament, sustained the injury during India's last league-stage match against Bangladesh in Navi Mumbai. Team officials confirmed that Rawal will not feature in the semi-final and may also miss the final, should India advance. The loss of Rawal — the tournament's second-highest run-scorer — leaves a major void at the top of the order, with the team management now forced to rethink their opening combination for the knockout clash.

Injury setback during Bangladesh clash The incident occurred in the 21st over of Bangladesh’s innings when batter Sharmin Akter attempted a slog sweep off Deepti Sharma. Rawal sprinted from deep midwicket to cut off the ball but appeared to twist her ankle awkwardly as her foot got stuck in the turf. Witnesses described how she grimaced in pain before collapsing on the ground, clutching her ankle. Although a stretcher was brought out, she declined to use it and hobbled off the field with the physio’s support. Rawal did not return to bat, and Amanjot Kaur opened alongside Smriti Mandhana as India’s innings lasted only 8.4 overs before rain washed out the game.

India’s top performer this World Cup Rawal has been in brilliant form throughout the tournament, amassing 308 runs in six innings at an average of 51.33 and a strike rate close to 78. Her 122 against New Zealand in Navi Mumbai was a masterclass in controlled aggression and earned her the Player of the Match award. Earlier, she had scored 75 against Australia in Visakhapatnam, anchoring the innings with confidence against a world-class bowling attack. With these performances, Rawal became the joint-fastest Indian woman to reach 1,000 ODI runs — a testament to her consistency and composure. Team sources indicated that her absence will be “hard to fill”, given her recent partnership success with Mandhana.