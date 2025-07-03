Home / Cricket / News / Gill era begins: Ashwin, Yuvraj lavish praise on the India captain

Gill era begins: Ashwin, Yuvraj lavish praise on the India captain

Ravichandran Ashwin hailed Gill's knock as the perfect way to start his leadership journey, calling it a confidence-boosting effort that would serve him well going forward

Shubman Gill during day 2 of Edgbaston Test
Shubman Gill during day 2 of Edgbaston Test
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 8:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a defining moment of his young captaincy career, Shubman Gill announced himself in style with a sensational double century against England in the second Test at Edgbaston. Leading India in red-ball cricket for the first time in an overseas series, the 25-year-old batter not only shattered long-standing records but also earned the admiration of legends and teammates alike. Gill became the sixth Indian captain to score a double hundred in Tests—and only the second to do so in an away match after Virat Kohli. Gill went on to convert his double hundred into 269 to become the Indian captain with the highest individual score in Test cricket. 

Rewriting history in England

Gill's innings broke Mohammad Azharuddin’s 34-year-old record of the highest individual score by an Indian captain in England (179 at Manchester in 1990). But the young skipper didn’t stop there—he kept building, reaching the 200-run mark with composure and intent that defined his innings. His performance is now the highest by an Asian captain in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries, surpassing Tillakaratne Dilshan’s 193 at Lord’s in 2011.

Legends react to Gill’s masterclass

Ravichandran Ashwin hailed Gill's knock as the perfect way to start his leadership journey, calling it a confidence-boosting effort that would serve him well going forward. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan referred to it as a “top-level innings” and praised Gill’s control and maturity. Yuvraj Singh, too, weighed in, saying Gill made it all look easy on the big stage and highlighted how clear intent made him “unstoppable.”

A captain leading from the front

The BCCI called it a “maiden double-century for Shubman Gill in Test cricket” and praised his captain’s knock. ICC joined in too, noting that Gill is the first Indian skipper to score a Test double ton in England. Even IPL franchises like Rajasthan Royals chimed in with spirited applause, playfully tweeting, “Yeh Gill maange more!”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ENG vs IND U19 ODI: Suryavanshi stars as India beat England by 4 wickets

ENG vs IND: Less seam movement at Edgbaston than Leeds, says Jaiswal

Ravi Shastri among 11 honoured with SJAM Lifetime Achievement Award

WTC final is most-watched non-India Test on digital platform: JioStar CEO

England vs India 3rd Test: Bumrah to return to Playing 11 at Lord's

Topics :Shubman GillIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamTest CricketICC World Test ChampionshipYuvraj SinghR Ashwin

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story