In a defining moment of his young captaincy career, Shubman Gill announced himself in style with a sensational double century against England in the second Test at Edgbaston. Leading India in red-ball cricket for the first time in an overseas series, the 25-year-old batter not only shattered long-standing records but also earned the admiration of legends and teammates alike. Gill became the sixth Indian captain to score a double hundred in Tests—and only the second to do so in an away match after Virat Kohli. Gill went on to convert his double hundred into 269 to become the Indian captain with the highest individual score in Test cricket.

Rewriting history in England

Gill's innings broke Mohammad Azharuddin’s 34-year-old record of the highest individual score by an Indian captain in England (179 at Manchester in 1990). But the young skipper didn’t stop there—he kept building, reaching the 200-run mark with composure and intent that defined his innings. His performance is now the highest by an Asian captain in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries, surpassing Tillakaratne Dilshan’s 193 at Lord’s in 2011.

Legends react to Gill’s masterclass

Ravichandran Ashwin hailed Gill's knock as the perfect way to start his leadership journey, calling it a confidence-boosting effort that would serve him well going forward. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan referred to it as a “top-level innings” and praised Gill’s control and maturity. Yuvraj Singh, too, weighed in, saying Gill made it all look easy on the big stage and highlighted how clear intent made him “unstoppable.”