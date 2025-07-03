Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gill hits maiden Test double ton; First Asian to do so in SENA countries

Gill is only the second player after Kohli to achieve this record in an away Test

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The newly appointed Indian skipper, Shubman Gill, continues to break records as the leader of India’s red-ball side. In the second Test against England at Edgbaston, Gill first broke the record for the highest individual score by an Indian captain in England in Test cricket, surpassing Azharuddin’s 79-run mark. But the 25-year-old batter decided not to stop there and went on to score his maiden Test double hundred in 310 balls. 
 
Shubman Gill’s double century has now placed him in the company of the likes of Dhoni, Kohli, Sachin and Gavaskar, as he becomes only the sixth Indian player to score a double hundred as team captain. He is also only the second Indian, after Kohli, to achieve this feat in an away Test.  List of Indian captains with double hundred in Tests 
Player Score Opponent Venue Year Home/Away
MAK Pataudi 203* England Delhi 1964 Home
Sunil Gavaskar 205 West Indies Mumbai 1978 Home
Sachin Tendulkar 217 New Zealand Ahmedabad 1999 Home
Mahendra Singh Dhoni 224 Australia Chennai 2013 Home
Virat Kohli 200 West Indies North Sound, Antigua 2016 Away
Shubman Gill 200* England Edgbaston 2025 Away
 
Highest score by an Asian batter in SENA countries 
 
Gill’s double hundred in England is also the only instance of an Asian batter scoring a double hundred in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries in Tests. Before him, the highest individual score by an Asian batter in SENA countries was 193 by Sri Lanka’s Tillakaratne Dilshan, who scored it against England at Lord’s in 2011. 
Player Venue Year Score
Shubman Gill Birmingham 2025 200*
Tillakaratne Dilshan Lord's 2011 193
Mohammad Azharuddin Auckland 1990 192
Hanif Mohammad Lord's 1967 187*
Mohammad Azharuddin Manchester 1990 179
     

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

