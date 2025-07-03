Gill hits maiden Test double ton; First Asian to do so in SENA countries

The newly appointed Indian skipper, Shubman Gill, continues to break records as the leader of India’s red-ball side. In the second Test against England at Edgbaston, Gill first broke the record for the highest individual score by an Indian captain in England in Test cricket, surpassing Azharuddin’s 79-run mark. But the 25-year-old batter decided not to stop there and went on to score his maiden Test double hundred in 310 balls.
Shubman Gill’s double century has now placed him in the company of the likes of Dhoni, Kohli, Sachin and Gavaskar, as he becomes only the sixth Indian player to score a double hundred as team captain. He is also only the second Indian, after Kohli, to achieve this feat in an away Test. List of Indian captains with double hundred in Tests
|Player
|Score
|Opponent
|Venue
|Year
|Home/Away
|MAK Pataudi
|203*
|England
|Delhi
|1964
|Home
|Sunil Gavaskar
|205
|West Indies
|Mumbai
|1978
|Home
|Sachin Tendulkar
|217
|New Zealand
|Ahmedabad
|1999
|Home
|Mahendra Singh Dhoni
|224
|Australia
|Chennai
|2013
|Home
|Virat Kohli
|200
|West Indies
|North Sound, Antigua
|2016
|Away
|Shubman Gill
|200*
|England
|Edgbaston
|2025
|Away
Highest score by an Asian batter in SENA countries
Gill’s double hundred in England is also the only instance of an Asian batter scoring a double hundred in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries in Tests. Before him, the highest individual score by an Asian batter in SENA countries was 193 by Sri Lanka’s Tillakaratne Dilshan, who scored it against England at Lord’s in 2011.
|Player
|Venue
|Year
|Score
|Shubman Gill
|Birmingham
|2025
|200*
|Tillakaratne Dilshan
|Lord's
|2011
|193
|Mohammad Azharuddin
|Auckland
|1990
|192
|Hanif Mohammad
|Lord's
|1967
|187*
|Mohammad Azharuddin
|Manchester
|1990
|179