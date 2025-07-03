ENG vs IND: Less seam movement at Edgbaston than Leeds, says Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal termed missing a second successive Test ton in England as a "part of the game" while assessing the Edgbaston track to be more conducive for batting compared to one at Leeds where there was more seam movement. India finished day one of the second Test on 310 for 5 riding on skipper Shubman Gill's unbeaten 114 and Jaiswal's 87.

Jaiswal was on course for his second straight Test match hundred but ended up edging a wide half-tracker from Ben Stokes.

"It is disappointing to get out like that but it is part of game. But I want to enjoy the game at the same time. I try to find a solution what can be good in this situation (when he is challenged). Plans are always in the mind.