Nepal team to train at BCCI Centre of Excellence ahead of T20 WC qualifiers

The T20 World Cup qualifiers are scheduled in October this year. The tournament proper will be held in India and Sri Lanka.

Nepal cricket team
Nepal cricket team
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jul 21 2025 | 3:34 PM IST
Nepal's men's cricket team will train at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru from August 20 to September 4 as part of its preparations for the T20 World Cup qualifiers, a move that is supported by the Indian government to "connect the youth of the two countries".

The T20 World Cup qualifiers are scheduled in October this year. The tournament proper will be held in India and Sri Lanka.

India previously supported training of Nepal's team at the Centre of Excellence in August last year.

Nepal also participated in a triangular T20 practice tournament against teams of Baroda and Gujarat Cricket Associations before the T20 Cricket Cup held in June last year.

"Cricket cooperation has added a new dimension to the deep rooted and age-old historical ties between India and Nepal, connecting the youth of the two countries through a shared passion for cricket," an Indian government official stated. 

Highlighting India's commitment, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar had met the Nepalese men's cricket team and representatives of CAN (Cricket Association of Nepal) in January 2024 and "conveyed India's support for growth of cricket in Nepal."  The Indian government also supported the practice tournament between Under-19 teams of Nepal and Delhi & District Cricket Association team in Nepal in March this year.

Nepal's women's team also participated in a preparation camp in Delhi in April-May to prepare for Asia World Cup Qualifiers in Thailand, also in May. Nepal reached the finals of the Qualifiers.

In July this year, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu supported three promising Under-19 cricketers from Nepal for a month-long professional training program in Bhopal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Cricket NewsBCCI

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

