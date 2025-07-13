Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND: What are highest chases and lowest defended scores at Lord's?

ENG vs IND: What are highest chases and lowest defended scores at Lord's?

So far at Lord's, only on 40 instances has a team chasing won the match, and on only 8 instances has a target of 150-plus been successfully chased by any team

List of successful run chases at Lord's
Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 9:23 PM IST
The third Test between India and England at Lord’s cricket ground has reached its final stages as the home team have set a target of 193 runs for India to win the third Test of the 5-match series. If Shubman Gill and company successfully chase this total, it will be India’s highest and only the second successful chase at the venue.
 
What is the highest successful run-chase at Lord's cricket ground?  The highest successful chase at this venue came back in 1984, when West Indies chased down the 344-run target set by England. The home team England is at second spot for their 282-run chase against New Zealand in 2004.
 
So far at Lord’s, on 40 instances has a team chasing won the match out of 147 Test matches played at the 'Home of cricket', and on only 8 instances has a target of 150-plus been successfully chased by any team.
 
Full list of successful run chases at Lord's 
Team Score Result Opposition Start Date
West Indies 344/1 Won v England 28 Jun 1984
England 282/3 Won v New Zealand 20 May 2004
South Africa 282/5 Won v Australia 11 Jun 2025
England 279/5 Won v New Zealand 2 Jun 2022
England 218/3 Won v New Zealand 17 Jun 1965
England 193/5 Won v West Indies 17 May 2012
England 191/8 Won v West Indies 29 Jun 2000
England 163/2 Won v Bangladesh 27 May 2010
Pakistan 141/8 Won v England 18 Jun 1992
England 137/3 Won v Australia 21 Jul 1890
India 136/5 Won v England 5 Jun 1986
Australia 131/2 Won v England 11 Jun 1921
Australia 127/6 Won v England 27 Jun 1985
Australia 119/4 Won v England 22 Jun 1989
England 118/3 Won v New Zealand 24 Aug 1978
England 111/4 Won v Australia 22 Jun 1896
England 108/1 Won v India 27 Jun 1936
England 108/2 Won v India 18 Jun 1959
England 107/1 Won v West Indies 7 Sep 2017
England 100/2 Won v West Indies 24 Jun 1939
England 100/3 Won v Sri Lanka 25 Aug 1988
 
India’s only successful run chase at Lord’s
 
The Indian cricket team has won only one match at Lord’s while chasing, which came back in 1986. Kapil Dev, with 5 wickets, and Dilip Vengsarkar, with his 126 runs in the first innings, were India’s heroes in the match.
 
India’s highest successful run chase in England
 
India’s run chase record in England has not been great, as so far, on only three occasions while playing in England, India have successfully chased down a total in the fourth innings to win the match. Except for their win at Lord’s, the other two came at The Oval in 1971 and at Nottingham in 2007, where India successfully chased down the totals of 173 and 73 respectively to win the match.
  • 174/6 vs England at The Oval, 1971
  • 136/5 vs England at Lord’s, 1986
  • 73/3 vs England at Trent Bridge, 2007
Lowest total defended at Lord’s in Tests
 
The lowest total ever defended at Lord’s came in 1888, when Australia, under the captaincy of opener Percy McDonnell, successfully defended a target of just 124 runs against England.
 
Lowest successfully defended totals at Lord’s 
Target Team Score Opponent Year
124 Australia 62 England 1888
182 England 38 Ireland 2019
183 England 111 South Africa 1955
239 England 68 New Zealand 2013
272 India 120 England 2021
283 Pakistan 207 England 2016
296 England 223 West Indies 1995
309 South Africa 151 England 1935
319 India 223 England 2014
331 England 119 South Africa 2017
 

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

