ENG vs IND: What are highest chases and lowest defended scores at Lord's?

India’s only successful run chase at Lord’s

India’s highest successful run chase in England

174/6 vs England at The Oval, 1971

136/5 vs England at Lord’s, 1986

73/3 vs England at Trent Bridge, 2007

Lowest total defended at Lord’s in Tests

India’s run chase record in England has not been great, as so far, on only three occasions while playing in England, India have successfully chased down a total in the fourth innings to win the match. Except for their win at Lord’s, the other two came at The Oval in 1971 and at Nottingham in 2007, where India successfully chased down the totals of 173 and 73 respectively to win the match.