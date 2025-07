ENG vs IND: What are highest chases and lowest defended scores at Lord's?

The third Test between India and England at Lord’s cricket ground has reached its final stages as the home team have set a target of 193 runs for India to win the third Test of the 5-match series. If Shubman Gill and company successfully chase this total, it will be India’s highest and only the second successful chase at the venue.

What is the highest successful run-chase at Lord's cricket ground? The highest successful chase at this venue came back in 1984, when West Indies chased down the 344-run target set by England. The home team England is at second spot for their 282-run chase against New Zealand in 2004.

So far at Lord’s, on 40 instances has a team chasing won the match out of 147 Test matches played at the 'Home of cricket', and on only 8 instances has a target of 150-plus been successfully chased by any team. Full list of successful run chases at Lord's Team Score Result Opposition Start Date West Indies 344/1 Won v England 28 Jun 1984 England 282/3 Won v New Zealand 20 May 2004 South Africa 282/5 Won v Australia 11 Jun 2025 England 279/5 Won v New Zealand 2 Jun 2022 England 218/3 Won v New Zealand 17 Jun 1965 England 193/5 Won v West Indies 17 May 2012 England 191/8 Won v West Indies 29 Jun 2000 England 163/2 Won v Bangladesh 27 May 2010 Pakistan 141/8 Won v England 18 Jun 1992 England 137/3 Won v Australia 21 Jul 1890 India 136/5 Won v England 5 Jun 1986 Australia 131/2 Won v England 11 Jun 1921 Australia 127/6 Won v England 27 Jun 1985 Australia 119/4 Won v England 22 Jun 1989 England 118/3 Won v New Zealand 24 Aug 1978 England 111/4 Won v Australia 22 Jun 1896 England 108/1 Won v India 27 Jun 1936 England 108/2 Won v India 18 Jun 1959 England 107/1 Won v West Indies 7 Sep 2017 England 100/2 Won v West Indies 24 Jun 1939 England 100/3 Won v Sri Lanka 25 Aug 1988

India’s only successful run chase at Lord’s The Indian cricket team has won only one match at Lord’s while chasing, which came back in 1986 . Kapil Dev, with 5 wickets, and Dilip Vengsarkar, with his 126 runs in the first innings, were India’s heroes in the match. India’s highest successful run chase in England 174/6 vs England at The Oval, 1971

73/3 vs England at Trent Bridge, 2007 Lowest total defended at Lord’s in Tests India’s run chase record in England has not been great, as so far, on only three occasions while playing in England, India have successfully chased down a total in the fourth innings to win the match. Except for their win at Lord’s, the other two came at The Oval in 1971 and at Nottingham in 2007, where India successfully chased down the totals of 173 and 73 respectively to win the match.