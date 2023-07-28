Home / Cricket / News / Size matters! Why Suryakumar wore Samson's jersey in IND vs WI 1st ODI?

Size matters! Why Suryakumar wore Samson's jersey in IND vs WI 1st ODI?

Suryakumar Yadav was sported in a jersey which had Sanju Samson's name printed on the back. But why did that happen?

BS Web Team New Delhi
Suryakumar Yadav spotted in Sanju Samson's jersey during India vs West Indies 1st ODI. Photo: Twitter

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 2:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

There was a lot of uproar on social media when Sanju Samson was not selected for India's XI once again and Ishan Kishan found a place in the line-up in the first ODI against West Indies on July 27. However, the topic of discussion changed when people spotted Suryakumar Yadav on the field in Samson’s jersey. 

There was no explanation as to why this happened. Some people created memes saying it was to win the hearts of a huge Samson fan base on Indian social media. However, the real reason for such confusion was the size of the jersey. 

According to sources in the BCCI, Surya had complained about his jersey size on the eve of the match in Barbados. However, Surya did the photoshoot in his jersey, expecting the new one to arrive by matchday. The new one also did not fit him and the Mumbai batter had no other option but to wear Sanju’s jersey which fit him perfectly. 

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah is fully fit, might get picked for Ireland T20Is: Jay Shah

“There was some size issue with his jersey. We were told about it two days before the game,” Indian Express quoted a BCCI source as saying. 

Surya will continue sporting Samson’s jersey


Surya wears a ‘Large’ size jersey but was handed a ‘Medium’ one on matchday. As a result, he had to take Samson’s jersey. However, there is no provision to provide him with a ‘large’ size jersey as of yet and hence if selected for the second ODI, the 32-year-old could don his teammates’ jersey. 

Also Read: IND vs PAK 2023: Changes in ODI World Cup schedule on cards - Jay Shah

If Samson too gets selected in playing 11, Surya might have to ask for someone else’s jersey. 

“He will be receiving his new jersey after the second ODI as the BCCI has shipped it with Indian team players selected for the T20 series. Till then he will be wearing his teammate's jersey while playing,” the Indian Express report added. 

Why can’t Surya wear a jersey without any name on the back?
According to ICC’s new rules and regulations of clothing and equipment, a player's jersey must sport a name and that cannot be taped. Therefore Surya was left with no other options like wearing a jersey with no name or wearing a team player’s jersey by taping out his name. 

Also Read: Jofra Archer injury update: English pacer likely to play in ODI World Cup

Also Read

WI vs IND 1st ODI Playing 11: Ishan Kishan preffered over Sanju Samson

IND vs WI 2nd Test playing 11, live match time, live telecast in India

WI vs IND 1st Test playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

BCCI sets Rs 350 crore as base price for Team India sponsorship rights

CWC Qualifier: Is it the end of the road for West Indies in longer formats?

Harmanpreet Kaur controversy: Binny, Laxman to speak to India captain - Jay

IND vs WI: We wanted to give game time to our ODI players - Rohit Sharma

IND vs WI 1st ODI: Kuldeep, Jadeja set up easy victory in Bridgetown

Jasprit Bumrah is fully fit, might get picked for Ireland T20Is: Jay Shah

IND vs PAK 2023: Changes in ODI World Cup schedule on cards - Jay Shah

Topics :Sanju SamsonSuryakumar YadavIndia vs West IndiesBCCIBS Web ReportsIndia cricket teamIndia tour of West Indies

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story