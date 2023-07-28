Size matters! Why Suryakumar wore Samson's jersey in IND vs WI 1st ODI?

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah is fully fit, might get picked for Ireland T20Is: Jay Shah
Surya will continue sporting Samson’s jersey
Also Read: IND vs PAK 2023: Changes in ODI World Cup schedule on cards - Jay Shah
Why can’t Surya wear a jersey without any name on the back?
According to ICC’s new rules and regulations of clothing and equipment, a player's jersey must sport a name and that cannot be taped. Therefore Surya was left with no other options like wearing a jersey with no name or wearing a team player’s jersey by taping out his name.
Also Read: Jofra Archer injury update: English pacer likely to play in ODI World Cup
Also Read: Jofra Archer injury update: English pacer likely to play in ODI World Cup