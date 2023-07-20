Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

After all the talks around hosting the hosting rights of the continental event, the schedule of the Asia Cup is finally revealed. Asia Cup 2023 will kick-start on August 30 with hosts Pakistan taking on minnows Nepal at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. Meanwhile, the titanic clash between India and Pakistan will take place on September 2 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

Asia Cup 2023 venues

Asia Cup 2023 will be jointly hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Pakistan will host 4 matches, one in Multan and the other three in Lahore.

Sri Lanka will host 9 matches, three matches in Kandy's Pallekele and 6 matches in Colombo, including the final.

Asia Cup 2023 teams

Group A: India, Pakistan, and Nepal

Group B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2023 format

Asia Cup 2023 will be played in a 50-over format.

Six teams are divided into two groups. Each team will play against the other in the group once. The top 2 teams in each group will qualify for the Super 4 round.

In the Super 4 round, each team will play against the other 3 teams once. The top-2 teams, which will be decided by the points table, in the Super 4 round play the final for the coveted trophy.

Group stage: Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timings (IST), and venues

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 schedule, match timings and venues Matches Date Venue Timings (IST)* Result A1 vs B2

6-Sep

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

3:30 PM

TBD

B1 vs B2 9-Sep R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 2:00 PM TBD

A1 vs A2

10-Sep

R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

2:00 PM

TBD

A2 vs B1

12-Sep

R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

2:00 PM

TBD

A1 vs B1 14-Sep R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 2:00 PM TBD

A2 vs B2

15-Sep

R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

2:00 PM

TBD

R Premadas Stadium in Colombo to host Asia Cup final on September 17

Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan, live telecast and streaming



When Asia Cup 2023 will begin?

Asia Cup 2023 will begin on August 30, Wednesday.

What are the venues of Asia Cup 2023?

The venues for Asia Cup 2023 are Multan, Lahore, Colombo and Kandy's Pallekele.

When India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 will be played?

The IND vs PAK group stage match in Asia Cup will take place on September 2, Saturday.

How many times India vs Pakistan cricket match in Asia Cup could be held?

In total, India and Pakistan could clash three times in the Asia Cup 2023. First, the group stage on September 2, second if both teams qualify for the Super 4 round, third in the final, if both teams finish as the top two teams in the Super 4 round.

What is the match timing (IST) for IND vs PAK match in Asia Cup 2023 on September 2?

India vs Pakistan live match will begin at 2 PM IST on September 2.

What will be the match timings (IST) of the Asia Cup 2023 matches in Sri Lanka?

Asia Cup 2023 matches in Sri Lanka will begin at 2 PM IST.

What will be the match timings (IST) of the Asia Cup 2023 matches in Pakistan?

Asia Cup matches in Pakistan will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast Asia Cup 2023 matches in India?

Star Sports Network will live telecast Asia Cup 2023 matches in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Pakistan matches in Asia Cup 2023?

Disney+Hotstar will live stream IND vs PAK Asia Cup matches in India.

*Match timings could be changed