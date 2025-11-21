PAK vs SL live streaming: Where to watch Asia cup Rising stars SF2 today?

Pakistan A (PAK A) take on Sri Lanka A (SL A) in the second semi-final of the 2025 Asia Cup Rising Stars at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha tonight. Dunith Wellalage has won the toss and decided to bowl first on the night. The matchup promises high-intensity action as both teams aim to secure a place in the final.

Led by Irfan Khan, Pakistan A enter the semi-final in dominant form after topping Group B with an unbeaten run. They comfortably defeated Oman and the UAE, but their most impressive performance came against rivals India A, whom they beat by eight wickets. That commanding win has further boosted their confidence heading into this crucial knockout clash.

Sri Lanka A, captained by Dunith Wellalage, have shown resilience throughout the tournament. Although they started with a narrow three-wicket loss to Afghanistan A, the team staged an impressive revival. Back-to-back victories over Hong Kong and Bangladesh A allowed them to finish second in their group and claim a well-deserved semi-final spot. Their ability to bounce back under pressure makes them a dangerous opponent. ALSO READ: Australia vs England HIGHLIGHTS, 1st Ashes Test Day 1: Stokes takes fifier; Starc claims 7 wickets With Pakistan A in red-hot form and Sri Lanka A gathering momentum at the right time, fans can expect a competitive and thrilling battle in this semi-final showdown.

Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 2: Live Streaming and Telecast Details When will the Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 1 match between Pakistan A and Sri Lanka A begin? The Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 2 match will start on Wednesday, November 21. What will be the venue for the Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 2 match between Pakistan A and Sri Lanka A? The match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. What time will the toss for the Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 2 match between Pakistan A and Sri Lanka A take place?

The toss for the Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 2 match is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST. What time will the Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 2 match between Pakistan A and Sri Lanka A begin? The match will begin at 8:00 PM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 2 match between Pakistan A and Sri Lanka A? The live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network. Where to watch the live streaming of the Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 2 match between Pakistan A and Sri Lanka A?