Home / Cricket / News / PAK vs SL live streaming: Where to watch Asia cup Rising stars SF2 today?

PAK vs SL live streaming: Where to watch Asia cup Rising stars SF2 today?

Led by Irfan Khan, Pakistan A enter the semi-final in dominant form after topping Group B with an unbeaten run.

PAK A vs SL A
PAK A vs SL A
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 7:43 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Pakistan A (PAK A) take on Sri Lanka A (SL A) in the second semi-final of the 2025 Asia Cup Rising Stars at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha tonight. Dunith Wellalage has won the toss and decided to bowl first on the night.  The matchup promises high-intensity action as both teams aim to secure a place in the final.
 
Led by Irfan Khan, Pakistan A enter the semi-final in dominant form after topping Group B with an unbeaten run. They comfortably defeated Oman and the UAE, but their most impressive performance came against rivals India A, whom they beat by eight wickets. That commanding win has further boosted their confidence heading into this crucial knockout clash.
 
Sri Lanka A, captained by Dunith Wellalage, have shown resilience throughout the tournament. Although they started with a narrow three-wicket loss to Afghanistan A, the team staged an impressive revival. Back-to-back victories over Hong Kong and Bangladesh A allowed them to finish second in their group and claim a well-deserved semi-final spot. Their ability to bounce back under pressure makes them a dangerous opponent.
 
With Pakistan A in red-hot form and Sri Lanka A gathering momentum at the right time, fans can expect a competitive and thrilling battle in this semi-final showdown. 
 
Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 2: Live Streaming and Telecast Details
 
When will the Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 1 match between Pakistan A and Sri Lanka A begin?
The Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 2 match will start on Wednesday, November 21.
 
What will be the venue for the Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 2 match between Pakistan A and Sri Lanka A?
The match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.
 
What time will the toss for the Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 2 match between Pakistan A and Sri Lanka A take place?
The toss for the Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 2 match is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 2 match between Pakistan A and Sri Lanka A begin?
The match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 2 match between Pakistan A and Sri Lanka A?
The live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 2 match between Pakistan A and Sri Lanka A?
Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India vs Bangladesh HIGHLIGHTS Asia Cup Rising Stars SF 1: BAN win super over; Clinch final spot

IND vs BAN live streaming: Where to watch Asia cup Rising stars SF1 today?

Australia vs England HIGHLIGHTS, 1st Ashes Test Day 1: Stokes takes fifier; Starc claims 7 wickets

Rising Stars Asia Cup SF 1: India vs Bangladesh Playing 11, live streaming

IND vs SA: Stand-in captain Pant braces for high-stakes Guwahati Test

Topics :Cricket NewsPakistan cricket teamSri Lanka cricket team

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story