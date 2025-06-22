Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND live streaming: How to watch 1st Test Day 3 action for free?

Check all the live telecast and live streaming details for Day 3 of the 1st Test between England and India here.

ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 3
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 3:07 PM IST
Day 3 of the 1st Test between England and India will see the Indian bowling attack aim to bundle out the Three Lions as quickly as possibly and prevent them from eating out their lead as centurion Ollie Pope and Harry Brook look to build on for the hosts at Headingley.
 
Jasprit Bumrah delivered a fiery spell on Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and England at Headingley, striking thrice to dismiss Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Joe Root, giving India a firm grip despite a resilient century from Ollie Pope. Bumrah nearly claimed a fourth wicket late in the day when Mohammed Siraj took a stunning catch to dismiss Harry Brook, but a costly overstep meant the batter got a reprieve. 
     
Earlier in the day, England’s bowlers mounted a strong comeback. Despite India resuming from a dominant 359/3, the visitors were bowled out for 471, losing their last seven wickets for just 42 runs. Josh Tongue and Ben Stokes led the charge, with Tongue removing the dangerous Rishabh Pant, who had earlier shared a 200-plus stand with Shubman Gill. Gill, after reaching three figures, was dismissed by Shoaib Bashir.
 
India’s top order had laid a strong foundation on Day 1, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul setting the tone, allowing Gill and Pant to capitalize. England now face an uphill task to close the first-innings deficit.
 
ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 3 broadcast details 
ENG vs IND 1st Test broadcasting details
Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming
India Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil & Telugu) JioHotstar app and website (https://www.jiohotstar.com/)
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket (Sky Sports Main Event HD, Sky Sports Cricket HD) Sky Go, Now
South Africa SuperSport (Channel 212 - SuperSport Cricket, Channel 201 - SuperSport Grandstand) DSTV app
USA & Canada Willow.tv Willow.tv
 
  How to watch England vs India 1st Test Day 3 online: Live streaming and telecast information
 
What is the venue for the ENG vs IND 1st Test match?
 
The match will take place at Headingley Stadium in England.
 
When will the ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 3 begin?
 
The ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 3 will begin at 3:30 p.m. IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast in India?
 
The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 5 will be providing the telecast for the match.
 
Where to stream the England vs India 1st Test Day 2 live in India?
 
You can live stream the match live on JioHotstar via the app and website.

Topics :India vs EnglandICC World Test ChampionshipEngland cricket teamIndia cricket teamTest Cricket

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

