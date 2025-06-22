Who is the highest wicket-taker in the India vs England Tests since 1932?

Most wickets in India vs England Test series Rank Player Country Span Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w 10w 1 JM Anderson ENG 2006–2024 39 73 8318 1386.2 375 3796 149 5/20 25.47 2.73 55.82 7 6 - 2 R Ashwin IND 2012–2024 24 45 6383 1063.5 171 3161 114 6/55 27.72 2.97 55.99 3 8 1 3 BS Chandrasekhar IND 1964–1979 23 38 6199 1033.1 249 2591 95 8/79 27.27 2.5 65.25 3 8 - 4 A Kumble IND 1990–2007 19 36 6434 1072.2 258 2815 92 7/115 30.59 2.62 69.93 4 4 1 5 BS Bedi IND 1967–1979 22 36 7173 1195.3 373 2539 85 6/71 29.87 2.12 84.38 5 4 - 6 N Kapil Dev IND 1979–1993 27 48 6343 1057.1 227 3174 85 6/91 37.34 3 74.62 2 4 - 7 SCJ Broad ENG 2008–2022 24 43 4374 729 188 2110 74 6/25 28.51 2.89 59.1 4 2 - 8 RA Jadeja IND 2012–2024 20 37 5300 883.2 183 2280 70 7/48 32.57 2.58 75.71 3 2 1 9 I Sharma IND 2008–2021 23 37 4302 717 147 2171 67 7/74 32.4 3.02 64.2 2 2 - 10 RGD Willis ENG 1974–1982 17 30 2941 490.1 96 1441 62 6/53 23.24 2.93 47.43 1 3 - ALSO READ: Who tops the run charts in the India vs England Test series since 1932?

Most wickets by Indian bowlers vs England in Tests (On English soil) Top 5 Indian Wicket-Takers in England (Tests) Rank Player Span Matches Innings Wickets Best Bowling (Innings) Bowling Average 1 Ishant Sharma 2007–2021 13 22 48 7/74 (Lord’s 2014) ~33.00 2 Kapil Dev 1979–1990s 13 22 43 6/91 ~34.60 3 Jasprit Bumrah 2018–2021 10 16 40 5/64 23.6 4 Anil Kumble 1990–2007 11 19 36 7/115 30.59 5 Bishan Singh Bedi 1967–1979 12 18 35 6/71 29.87 1. Ishant Sharma – 48 Wickets Ishant Sharma leads the list of Indian wicket-takers in England with 48 wickets in 22 innings. His standout moment came at Lord’s in 2014, where he delivered a fiery spell of 7/74, earning the Player of the Match. Known for exploiting English conditions with bounce and seam, Ishant has been India’s pace spearhead in numerous away tours.

2. Kapil Dev – 43 Wickets India’s first World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev, was instrumental in India’s 1986 series win in England. A crafty swing bowler and a dependable all-rounder, Kapil picked up 43 wickets in 22 innings, showcasing his knack for rising to the occasion in English conditions. 3. Jasprit Bumrah – 40 Wickets Modern pace ace Jasprit Bumrah has claimed 40 wickets in just 16 innings, including 21 wickets at an average of 22.47 on the 2021 tour and he has already bagged 3 wickets in the 1st Test this year. His lethal pace, unorthodox action, and accuracy make him a key weapon, though the management may rotate him during the current five-Test series.

4. Anil Kumble – 36 Wickets Legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble took 36 wickets in 19 innings. His county stint with Northamptonshire sharpened his skills for English conditions. Kumble also contributed with the bat, scoring a century in the 2007 series and playing a pivotal role in India’s historic Test win at Headingley in 2002. 5. Bishan Singh Bedi – 35 Wickets One of the finest left-arm spinners in cricket history, Bishan Singh Bedi claimed 35 wickets in 18 innings in England. A member of India’s famed spin quartet of the 1970s, Bedi’s most memorable performance came with a six-wicket haul at Lord’s, earning him a spot on the honors board.

The India vs England Test rivalry is one of cricket’s oldest and most storied battles, dating back to 1932. Over the decades, it has seen many iconic performances with the ball, from legendary spinners weaving magic on turning tracks to fast bowlers delivering fiery spells in swinging conditions.As the two teams clash once again for the newly inaugurated Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy, it’s the perfect moment to look back at the top wicket-takers in this historic fixture. These bowlers have not only dominated across different eras but have also played pivotal roles in shaping the outcomes of series both in India and England. Here’s a look at the most prolific wicket-takers in India–England Test history, spanning generations of match-winning spells.