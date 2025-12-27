ICC WTC 2025-27 Points Table: Australia, England, India, Pakistan positions

The 2025 season of cricketing action finally came to a close with England winning their first Test match in Australia since 2011. The match also marked Australia’s first loss in the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship (WTC). However, despite the loss, the 2023 WTC champions Australia continue to lead the points table, with 2021 champions New Zealand and 2025 champions South Africa trailing them closely behind.

On the other hand, despite the win, the English side still remain stuck in the bottom half of the table at the seventh spot. But how does the WTC 2025-27 points table exactly look like after the England vs Australia match in Melbourne? Take a look.

Former champions lead the charge

In an interesting situation, the current top three in the WTC 2025-27 points table are the winners of all three editions of the World Test Championship. 2023 champions Australia, with 85.71 percentage points, are at the top spot, while 2021 champions New Zealand, with 77.78 percentage points, and defending champions South Africa, with 75 percentage points, are second and third on the list.

Asian battle at mid-table

The mid-table battle at the moment in the WTC 2025-27 cycle is between Sri Lanka, who, with 66.67 percentage points, are at the number four spot, followed by Pakistan at the number five spot with 50 percentage points, and India at the number six spot, who, after a devastating 0-2 loss to South Africa at home, are stuck at 48.15 percentage points.