David, Cummins, Hazlewood set to return for T20 WC despite injury concerns

Hazlewood, though absent from the Ashes, has resumed bowling workloads that indicate progress is trending in the right direction

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Australia’s T20 World Cup plans are gaining clarity, with Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Tim David all poised for selection in the provisional 15-man squad, underscoring the team’s faith in their recoveries despite recent injury setbacks. The trio, seen as core to Australia’s bid for a second consecutive T20 world title, remain on individualised fitness programmes that aim to balance caution with readiness.
 
Cummins, who has been carefully managed since a lumbar-related back issue in July, is scheduled for a fresh medical scan in late January to provide a decisive assessment ahead of the tournament. David’s hamstring strain has temporarily halted his BBL campaign, but national support staff are optimistic that the injury window allows sufficient time for a full return.
 
 
Hazlewood, though absent from the Ashes, has resumed bowling workloads that indicate progress is trending in the right direction. Their expected inclusions reflect Australia’s broader strategy: back experience, monitor risk, and finalise availability closer to their World Cup opener on February 11. 

Tim David’s race against time

Tim David’s World Cup return remains realistic even after a Grade 2 hamstring tear forced him out of Hobart Hurricanes’ remaining BBL fixtures. Analysts within the coaching setup suggested that while the strain was significant enough to rule out high-intensity franchise cricket, his rehabilitation timeline still keeps him in contention for early February.

Team insiders conveyed that David’s role in Australia’s middle-overs acceleration remains pivotal, and missing BBL games is being treated as a temporary pause rather than a long-term concern. The coaching panel earlier indicated that his recovery window looks workable and sufficient for tournament fitness, even if it requires an extended buffer period.

Cummins under the scanner, literally

Pat Cummins has played only one international game since July due to back stress linked to lumbar load. He returned briefly for the Adelaide Test and impressed the medical and coaching group with how efficiently he handled reduced preparation and controlled workloads. However, team management pulled him from the rest of the series immediately after, prioritising long-term preservation over short-term availability.
 
Coaches relayed that Cummins will undergo another imaging scan in about four weeks, with that result expected to shape his final tournament availability. The staff communicated that naming him in the provisional squad reflects confidence, but not clearance. Availability will be confirmed closer to match windows, not deadlines.

Hazlewood rebuilding momentum

Josh Hazlewood, who missed the Ashes entirely due to a combination of hamstring and Achilles discomfort, has restarted bowling progressions. Coaching staff indicated that his ramp-up has been smooth and timelines currently appear encouraging for February. His white-ball value was reinforced earlier this season during T20Is against India, where his control and new-ball efficiency stood out.

Group schedule offers breathing room

Australia open their campaign against Ireland and Zimbabwe, before facing Sri Lanka on February 16. Strategists inside the camp hinted that this sequencing gives David or Cummins added flexibility to re-enter at optimal readiness if their recovery needs marginally more time.

Preparation tour to disrupt BBL finals

Australia will play three T20Is in Pakistan in late January as their final tune-up block, a schedule that could see World Cup-bound players miss part or all of the BBL finals. Coaches conveyed that international preparation will take priority, though the provisional 15 could still evolve depending on BBL form spikes or fresh injury considerations before the final squad lock-in.

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

