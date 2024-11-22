IND vs AUS: Why did Labuschagne escape dismissal despite field obstruction?

Day one of the first Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia at Perth saw a bizarre moment unfold. On the third ball of the thirteenth over of Australia’s first innings, Marnus Labuschagne, after being hit on his thigh pad by a straight-length delivery from Indian pacer Md Siraj, pushed the ball away with his bat despite being out of the crease and the ball still in play. Siraj, along with other Indian players, looked visibly agitated by the Australian batter’s action. Notably, according to Law 37 of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) laws of cricket, Marnus could have been given out if the Indian players had submitted an official appeal to the umpire.

What is the obstructing the field rule in MCC's book of laws of cricket?

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Law of Obstructing the Field, codified under Law 37, pertains to situations where a batter is dismissed for deliberately obstructing the fielding side. This law applies when the batter intentionally prevents the fielding team from executing a play, such as a run-out or a catch. Obstruction can occur in various ways, such as when the batter uses their bat, body, or equipment to stop the ball from being caught or hitting the stumps, or deliberately blocks or distracts a fielder trying to make a play. Even verbal distractions by the batter aimed at fielders can fall under this law.

A specific scenario covered by this law involves the batter deliberately using their hand or bat to return the ball to a fielder without their consent, which is also deemed obstructing the field.

Exceptions in the law

However, not all instances of interference qualify as obstruction. If the batter unintentionally comes in the way of a fielder or coincidentally prevents a play while running to make their ground, it is not considered deliberate obstruction, and hence the batter will remain not out even if the bowling side appeals for the dismissal.

Why did Marnus remain not out?

For a batter to be dismissed under this law, the fielding side must appeal to the umpire, as is required for most dismissals. If the umpire deems the obstruction intentional, the batter is given out, and the runs completed before the obstruction may or may not be credited, depending on the circumstances.

However, as the Indian players did not appeal against Marnus’ action, the batter remained on the pitch not out.