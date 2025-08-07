Sourav Ganguly to rejoin admin, likely to contest for CAB top post

Nearly three years after he relinquished BCCI president's post, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly is set to re-enter administration as he will in all likelihood file nomination for the president's post in the upcoming Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) elections.

The 52-year-old Ganguly was the CAB president till 2019, having started his journey as the secretary of the state unit under late Jagmohan Dalmiya back in 2014.

In 2019, he was unanimously elected as the president of the BCCI with Jay Shah as the secretary but after completion of one term, Ganguly had to make way for 1983 World Cup hero Roger Binny.

ALSO READ: Will you stand up and greet him today? Sidhu asks Gambhir's critics "Yes, Sourav is very keen to come back to administration. He has made up his mind to file nomination for the CAB president's post. If one goes by BCCI constitution, he will have five years (total nine years in state) left. Whether he will be a unanimous choice or there will be an election is still not clear at this stage," a senior CAB official, privy to the developments in state unit, told PTI on conditions of anonymity. Incidentally, the current CAB president is Snehasish, who is Ganguly's older brother.