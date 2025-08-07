Will you stand up and greet him today? Sidhu asks Gambhir's critics

Former India opener Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday lauded current head coach Gautam Gambhir for his conviction during the gruelling England tour and asked his detractors if they would now "stand up and greet him" for the 2-2 draw in the UK.

India, who left for the tour not long after the retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the Test format, played some remarkable cricket over five intensely-fought Test matches to hold England to a creditable draw in their own backyard.

Considering the result, which was achieved with their fabulous victory in the series decider at the Oval, Sidhu said Gambhir too deserves credit for the team's success.

"We do a lot of hero-worshipping. I want to say that whenever India plays even a little badly, anyone and everyone climbs on Gautam Gambhir and blames him. Will you stand up and greet him today?" Sidhu asked the India head coach's critics on his YouTube channel. ALSO READ: IND vs ENG: Probably Root should be Man of the Series, says Harry Brook Sidhu said trying out wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav may have yielded results but credited the outspoken coach for sticking to his guns despite criticism against his way of functioning and opening up the doors for the younger players.

"It was Gautam Gambhir who insisted on this transition, who gave opportunities to guys like Akash Deep and Washington. Yes, Kuldeep was maybe a better option. But he had conviction. There will be scope for improvement today and tomorrow as well. But for someone who has been questioned and criticised so much, today give him the due that he deserves." Sidhu added: "There were many unknowns when the team went who had not made their name. Gambhir had told three to four big names are missing from the team but think of it as an opportunity for others to establish themselves.