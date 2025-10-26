Sophie Devine retires from international cricket; White Ferns pay tribute

ALSO READ: Shan Masood quits as PAK Test captain, joins PCB as Int'l consultant New Zealand cricket bid farewell to one of its greatest ambassadors as Sophie Devine walked out for the final time in international one-day cricket on Sunday. Her swansong came against England in the Women’s World Cup, marking the end of a remarkable journey that spanned over 15 years. The veteran all-rounder, who had already announced her decision to retire from ODIs before the tournament began, ended her career amid warm applause from teammates, opponents, and fans alike. Devine’s fearless strokeplay, tireless leadership, and unwavering commitment have shaped generations of White Ferns players. Though New Zealand’s campaign fell short, her influence off the field and her enduring spirit on it ensured her farewell was one of celebration rather than sorrow.

England dominate as Devine bows out England’s spinners dictated the proceedings in what turned out to be a one-sided contest, bowling out New Zealand for just 168 — their lowest total of the tournament. Suzie Bates’ lean patch continued, falling early to a loose stroke, while Georgia Plimmer tried to resurrect the innings with a lively 43 off 57 balls. Amelia Kerr partnered her for a 68-run stand, but once Alice Capsey removed Kerr and Charlie Dean trapped Plimmer in front, the collapse began. Devine, appearing composed and determined in her final ODI, tried to stabilise the innings. However, wickets kept tumbling around her, and she eventually departed for 23 after inside-edging a delivery that wicketkeeper Amy Jones collected smartly. As she walked back, the English players and her teammates lined up to applaud — a fitting tribute to a player who has given so much to women’s cricket.

The heartbeat of the White Ferns Devine’s retirement marks the end of an era for the White Ferns. Her leadership, energy, and competitive edge have long been the heartbeat of the team. Having made her debut as a teenager, she evolved from a promising fast bowler into one of the most complete all-rounders in world cricket. Amelia Kerr, who once looked up to Devine as a childhood hero, recalled how Devine inspired her growing up in Wellington. Kerr mentioned that Devine would often give her old playing shirts and gloves, adding that watching someone from their small hometown succeed on the global stage made her believe in her own dreams. “She was always so kind to me, and when I finally got to play alongside her, it felt surreal,” Kerr said, noting that Devine’s fearless style and humility had a lasting impact on everyone around her.

A leader who led by example Several teammates described Devine’s captaincy as “follow-me” leadership — an approach defined by action rather than words. Kerr pointed out how Devine’s willingness to take charge during tough moments often lifted the entire side. Lea Tahuhu echoed similar sentiments, calling Devine “fearless and humble”, and admired her ability to balance an elite career while managing diabetes — a challenge she rarely allowed to define her. Suzie Bates, Devine’s long-time teammate and close friend, has perhaps seen her evolution most closely. Bates, who captained New Zealand before Devine took over, said their bond was built on respect and a shared desire to push the team forward. She admitted that early in their careers, they were fierce competitors, each trying to outdo the other. Over time, that rivalry blossomed into a partnership that defined New Zealand’s golden era.