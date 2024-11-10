Australia squad vs India: Toss up between Inglis-McSweeney for openers slot

Business Standard
Josh Inglis or Nathan McSweeney will partner Usman Khawaja in Australia Playing 11 as an opener when the hosts take on India in Perth Test on November 22 during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2024 | 8:47 AM IST

Cricket Australia has unveiled a 13-member squad for the first Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, set to begin on November 22 in Perth. The announcement on Sunday highlighted key inclusions, with Nathan McSweeney earning his maiden call-up to the Test side following impressive performances in the Australia A vs India A unofficial Tests.
 
Josh Inglis in contention for Test debut
 
Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis is also in contention for a Test debut after being named in the squad. Despite being previously ruled out as an opening batter by George Bailey, chairman of selectors, his recent form in the Sheffield Shield has strengthened his case.
 
 
Uncapped batters spark speculation on batting order
 
The squad includes two uncapped batters, McSweeney and Inglis, along with only one confirmed vacancy in the Australia playing 11. This has fueled speculation about a potential shake-up in the batting order, as selectors consider options beyond the opening slot. 

With Scott Boland securing his spot as the reserve pace bowler, McSweeney’s inclusion appears certain. George Bailey expressed confidence in the young batter, saying, "Nathan has displayed the attributes we believe will equip him well for Test cricket, along with a strong recent record in domestic cricket. His performances for South Australia and Australia A weighed in his favour and support our view that he is ready for the opportunity at Test level."
 
He also commended Inglis, stating, "Josh has been in great touch in the Sheffield Shield competition and deserves his place in his first Test squad."
 
Australia’s preparations for the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener are shaping up, with selectors focused on balancing experience and emerging talent in the squad. 

Australia vs India Tests full schedule, Live match timings, venues

 
India upcoming Test schedule - Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25
Date and Day Against and match Venue Time
Nov 22, Fri - Nov 26, Tue Australia vs India, 1st Test Perth Match starts at Nov 22, 7:50 AM IST/10:20 AM LOCAL
Dec 06, Fri - Dec 10, Tue Australia vs India, 2nd Test Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Match starts at Dec 06, 9:30 AM IST/02:30 PM LOCAL
Dec 14, Sat - Dec 18, Wed Australia vs India, 3rd Test The Gabba, Brisbane Match starts at Dec 14, 5:50 AM IST/10:20 AM LOCAL
Dec 26, Thu - Dec 30, Mon Australia vs India, 4th Test Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Match starts at Dec 26, 5:00 AM IST/10:30 AM LOCAL
Jan 03, Fri - Jan 07, Tue Australia vs India, 5th Test Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney Match starts at Jan 03,
   

Topics : India vs Australia Australia cricket team Test Cricket ICC World Test Championship

First Published: Nov 10 2024 | 8:42 AM IST

