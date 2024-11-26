IND vs AUS: Team needs Kohli more than he needs the team: Jasprit Bumrah

The Indian skipper, Jasprit Bumrah, after India’s historic win over Australia—which saw the visitors hand the host team their first-ever loss at the Perth Stadium—heaped praise on the star Indian batter Virat Kohli, who played an instrumental role in India’s win. Bumrah, in the press conference after the match, said that Virat once again proved the team needs him more than he will ever need the team.

Virat Kohli , on day four of the Perth Test, scored a brilliant 100 not out off just 143 balls to bring up his 81st international and 30th Test century, helping India post a massive total of 487 for 6 in the second innings, setting a mammoth 534-run target for the Aussie side.

India’s star shines again

Virat Kohli silenced critics with a masterful unbeaten century in the second innings as India secured a commanding 295-run victory over Australia in the series opener. Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah hailed Kohli's contribution, emphasising his indispensable role in the team’s success.

ALSO READ: IND-AUS: Virat Kohli breaks Tendulkar's record for most tons in Australia Kohli, 36, had faced heavy scrutiny leading up to the Perth Test, with just 192 runs at an average of 15.50 across his last 10 innings. His struggles were magnified by India’s three home Test defeats against New Zealand. After a dismal first-innings score of five in Perth, Kohli displayed resilience, crafting his seventh Test century in Australia to guide the visitors to a series lead.

Kohli’s ton not only salvaged India’s innings but also set a new benchmark among Indian batsmen in Australia, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s six Test centuries on Australian soil. Kohli now trails only England’s Jack Hobbs, who holds the record for most centuries by a visiting batsman in Australia, with nine.

“Kohli doesn’t need us; we need him”

Bumrah, captaining in Rohit Sharma’s absence, highlighted Kohli’s mental fortitude and experience. Reflecting on Kohli’s career, Bumrah stated, “Virat has faced tough phases before. This was no different. He knows his game better than anyone and remains mentally tuned in, even under pressure.”

Bumrah praised Kohli’s ability to recover quickly from setbacks, noting how his response to a first-innings dismissal lifted the team. “He got a good ball in the first innings but bounced back with an incredible knock in the second. His confidence at the start of a series makes a huge difference for the team,” Bumrah added.

(With Reuters inputs)