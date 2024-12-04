IND vs AUS: Ready to play the floater role for team, says KL Rahul

The biggest question that the Indian team must answer before the start of the second Test of the ongoing India vs Australia series at Adelaide from Friday, December 6, is who will accompany Yashasvi Jaiswal in the opening position. Will it be skipper Rohit Sharma, returning to the squad after missing the Perth Test due to personal reasons, or will it be KL Rahul, who formed a stellar partnership with Jaiswal in the second innings of the first Test to become the first Indian pair to register a 200-plus runs first-wicket partnership in Tests in Australia?

While fans will have to wait until Friday to get the actual answer, one of the men in the spotlight, KL Rahul, addressed the ongoing debate in a press conference on Wednesday. He stated that he is ready to play the floater role and is happy to bat anywhere, from opening to the middle order. He said, "I just want to be in the playing XI, which means wherever. You go there and bat and play for the team."

Preparation for opening

In the press conference, Rahul shared how he had been informed in advance about the possibility of opening in Australia. After missing the New Zealand series at home, he was given ample time to prepare for the role. He even participated in a practice match during India A’s recent series against Australia A to get more game time. This preparation allowed him to ease into the opening position, drawing on his extensive experience at the top of the order to refine his approach.

“I have batted a lot at the top of the order to know how to get my runs and what processes I need to follow,” he said, emphasizing how important this preparation was in helping him get ready for the Test series, the batter added.

Confident about playing any role

As Rohit Sharma returns to the playing XI for the upcoming Test, Rahul has been asked about his batting position. With characteristic composure, Rahul expressed that he is ready to bat anywhere, emphasizing his commitment to the team's cause. He mentioned that his priority is simply to be part of the playing XI, no matter the position, adding that he is prepared to contribute wherever needed.

Mental struggles in early career

Rahul also revealed that he initially struggled with the mental aspect of switching between positions. Although technically sound, he admitted that the mental challenge of adapting to different batting positions, especially dealing with the pressure of the first few balls, was difficult early on. The need to balance caution with aggression often left him apprehensive. However, as his career progressed, the experience of batting in various positions in both Tests and ODIs helped him develop a clearer mindset.

A new approach to Test batting

Now, Rahul’s approach to batting has been simplified. He explained that once he manages the first 30-40 balls, his game becomes more about regular batting. He no longer overthinks, focusing on playing his natural game. This mental shift has been key to his consistent success across different formats.

Rahul’s stellar show in Perth

Rahul’s recent performance in the first Test against Australia in Perth was impressive. Opening the innings in place of regular captain Rohit Sharma, who was on paternity leave, Rahul scored 26 and 77 runs, helping India secure a stellar comeback win in Perth by 295 runs and go 1-0 up in the series.

(With PTI Inputs)