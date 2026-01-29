Associate Sponsors

South Africa vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 2nd T20: Jansen strikes early as Hope departs on 4
South Africa vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 2nd T20: Jansen strikes early as Hope departs on 4

South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: West Indies will be desperate for a win against South Africa today to avoid their third straight T20I series loss

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20 live scorecard
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 9:39 PM IST
South African skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and invited West Indies to bat first in the second T20I match of the three-match series at SuperSport Park in Centurion today. Hosts Proteas, with a 1-0 lead to their name, will try to win the match and seal the series with a game to spare, while West Indies will leave no stone unturned to win the contest and level the series 1-1.
 
South Africa ready to seal series
 
South Africa head into the second T20I at SuperSport Park, Centurion, brimming with confidence after a dominant nine-wicket win in Paarl. Led by Aiden Markram, the Proteas showcased their depth and balance in the opener, with both bowlers and batters firing in unison. Markram’s unbeaten 86 set the tone for the series and underlined his growing influence as white-ball captain. With conditions at Centurion traditionally favouring pace and bounce, South Africa’s fast bowlers and in-form top order will fancy their chances of wrapping up the three-match series with another strong all-round performance.
 
West Indies fight to survive
 
For West Indies, the second T20I is a must-win clash to stay alive in the series. After falling short in key moments during the opener, the visitors will be eager to produce a more complete performance with both bat and ball. The possible return of regular captain Shai Hope could add much-needed stability and leadership. With the ICC T20 World Cup later in 2026 on the horizon, the Caribbean side will be desperate to rediscover consistency, unleash their trademark flair, and push the series into a decider.
 
South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20: Playing 11
 
South Africa playing 11: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka
 
West Indies playing 11: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales
 
South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20 LIVE TOSS TIME:
 
The coin toss between South Africa skipper Aiden Markram and West Indies skipper Shai Hope for the second T20 match will take place at 9 pm IST.
 
South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20 live telecast:
 
The live telecast of the South Africa vs West Indies second T20 match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20 live streaming:
 
The live streaming of the South Africa vs West Indies second T20 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 
Check all the live updates of the South Africa vs West Indies second T20 match here

9:35 PM

South Africa vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20I: West Indies 5 for 0 after 1 over

Kagiso Rabada opens the attack for South Africa

Ball 6: Rabada bowls on a good length and outside off, Shai Hope stays back and lets it go through to the keeper for no run.
 
Ball 5: Beaten again! Rabada hits a short-of-length in the channel, it nips away slightly and Hope pokes at it, missing completely.
 
Ball 4: Short and wide outside off, Hope throws his hands at the cut but the extra bounce beats him.
 
Ball 3: Hope gives himself room and swings freely, but the ball is straight to cover and there’s no run.
 
Ball 2: FOUR! Short outside off, Hope takes it on and pulls it powerfully over mid-on, struck cleanly to the fence.
 
Ball 1: Rabada bangs it in on a back of a length, Brandon King tucks it behind square on the leg side and opens the account with a single.


9:28 PM

South Africa vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20I: Match underway

Players are out on the ground as the South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I match is now underway.

9:20 PM

South Africa vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20I: Match timing

The South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I match in Centurion will start at 9:30 PM IST, i.e., 10 minutes from now.

9:13 PM

South Africa vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20I: SA playing 11 for the match

9:08 PM

South Africa vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20I: WI playing 11 for the match

9:04 PM

South Africa vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20I: South Africa win the toss

South Africa win the toss and opt to bowl first

8:55 PM

South Africa vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20I: Head-to-head record

South Africa vs West Indies: Head-to-head in T20Is
  • Total matches: 27
  • South Africa won: 13
  • West Indies won: 14
  • No result: 0

8:45 PM

South Africa vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20I: Toss timing

The toss for the South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will take place at 9 PM IST, i.e., 15 minutes from now. 

8:35 PM

South Africa vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20: WI probable playing 11 for the match

West Indies playing 11 (probable): Brandon King (c), Johnson Charles (wk), Evin Lewis, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Shimron Hetmyer, Justin Greaves, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph

8:25 PM

South Africa vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20: SA probable playing 11 for the match

South Africa playing 11 (probable): Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj

8:15 PM

South Africa vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I match. Hosts lead the series by 1-0 and will aim to seal the series with a win today, while visitors will be looking to level things up. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out. 
Topics :South Africa cricket teamWest Indies cricket teamT20 cricket

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 8:15 PM IST

