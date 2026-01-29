South Africa vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 2nd T20: Hosts SA eye series win; toss at 9 PM IST

South Africa and West Indies will continue T20I action today at SuperSport Park in Centurion, as the two sides face each other in the second T20I of the three-match series. Hosts Proteas, with a 1-0 lead to their name, will try to win the match and seal the series with a game to spare, while West Indies will leave no stone unturned to win the contest and level the series 1-1.

South Africa ready to seal series

South Africa head into the second T20I at SuperSport Park, Centurion, brimming with confidence after a dominant nine-wicket win in Paarl. Led by Aiden Markram, the Proteas showcased their depth and balance in the opener, with both bowlers and batters firing in unison. Markram’s unbeaten 86 set the tone for the series and underlined his growing influence as white-ball captain. With conditions at Centurion traditionally favouring pace and bounce, South Africa’s fast bowlers and in-form top order will fancy their chances of wrapping up the three-match series with another strong all-round performance.

West Indies fight to survive

For West Indies, the second T20I is a must-win clash to stay alive in the series. After falling short in key moments during the opener, the visitors will be eager to produce a more complete performance with both bat and ball. The possible return of regular captain Shai Hope could add much-needed stability and leadership. With the ICC T20 World Cup later in 2026 on the horizon, the Caribbean side will be desperate to rediscover consistency, unleash their trademark flair, and push the series into a decider.

South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20: Playing 11

South Africa playing 11 (probable): Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj

West Indies playing 11 (probable): Brandon King (c), Johnson Charles (wk), Evin Lewis, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Shimron Hetmyer, Justin Greaves, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph

South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20 LIVE TOSS TIME:

The coin toss between South Africa skipper Aiden Markram and West Indies skipper Shai Hope for the second T20 match will take place at 9 pm IST.

South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20 live telecast:

The live telecast of the South Africa vs West Indies second T20 match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20 live streaming:

The live streaming of the South Africa vs West Indies second T20 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Check all the live updates of the South Africa vs West Indies second T20 match here