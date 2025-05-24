Sarfaraz Khan dropped! Here's what Agarkar said on Sarfaraz's exclusion

Sarfaraz Khan left out of India squad for England tour despite fitness transformation

27-year-old Sarafaraz, who made his Test debut in 2024, has been one of the most consistent run-scorers in the Indian domestic circuit. However, his opportunities at the international level have remained sporadic.

Despite registering a gritty 150 against New Zealand in Bengaluru, Sarfaraz was dropped from the playing XI during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The talented right-hander, known for his ability to build long innings, has often found himself under the scanner—not for form, but for fitness.

Addressing criticism head-On: A gruelling weight loss journey

Sarfaraz has long been subjected to criticism regarding his weight, even as he consistently piled on runs. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar had publicly defended the young batter, dismissing concerns over his physique. But Sarfaraz, determined to silence detractors, recently undertook a rigorous fitness regimen—shedding nearly 10 kilograms in under two months.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sarfaraz’s father and coach, Naushad Khan, detailed the batter’s dietary overhaul. “We cut out roti, rice, sugar, maida, and all bakery products. Our meals now consist of green salads, grilled fish, chicken, boiled eggs, and green tea,” he explained. Naushad also revealed that Sarfaraz had even given up his beloved biryani as part of the transformation.

The commitment to fitness wasn’t limited to Sarfaraz alone. Naushad himself lost 12 kgs after being advised to do so for a knee condition. “It became a family mission,” he said.

Grinding for redemption in the A squad

Although dropped from the senior squad, Sarfaraz remains part of the India A squad for the upcoming two-match series against the England Lions, starting May 30. The opportunity could be pivotal in reviving his Test ambitions, especially with two middle-order spots vacant after the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Sarfaraz has featured in six Tests, amassing 371 runs at an average of 37.10. He is currently spending hours at the nets, reportedly facing between 300 to 500 deliveries a day, in a bid to make a strong case for selection. With the No. 4 spot likely going to Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz is still seen as a potential candidate for a place in India’s revamped middle order.

Sarfaraz Khan’s batting career summary M Inn Runs BF HS Avg SR NO 4s 6s 50 100 200 Test 6 11 371 495 150 37.1 74.95 1 44 8 3 1 IPL 50 37 585 448 67 22.5 130.59 11 63 14 1 0

The senior selection committee-headed by Ajit Agarkar announced the 18-man India squad for England Test series on Saturday. While Shubman Gill named India new Test captain, Rishabh Pant will be part of leadership group as vice-captain.However, in the 18-man squad there is a visible omission of player named Sarfaraz Khan. While addressing the media, Agarkar did mention about players who missed out without directly naming Sarfaraz."We can't pick 50 players now, so naturally when you have to pick 18 players, some players will be missing out," Agarkar said.Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (WK & VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Eswaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.