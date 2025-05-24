Is Md Shami's snub from the England series the end of his red-ball career?

ALSO READ: Rahul to Iyer: Here's what Ajit Agarkar said on India Test team selection Mohammed Shami's name missing from India’s Test squad for the upcoming England tour has triggered more than just disappointment—it has sparked a sobering question: Is this the end of his red-ball career? For over a decade, the Bengal speedster has been a cornerstone of India’s pace attack, known for his masterful seam position and devastating spells with the old ball. But recurring injuries and prolonged recovery have begun to eclipse his once-unshakable place in the squad. As India prepares for a demanding five-Test series starting June 20 at Leeds, selectors have opted for a younger, fitter crop of pacers. While there was hope that Shami might recover in time, the selectors’ decision indicates a shift in planning—and perhaps the quiet phasing out of one of India’s finest Test bowlers.

Fitness woes continue to haunt

Shami has struggled with fitness since undergoing ankle surgery last year. While he made a brief return during the Ranji Trophy and played in the IPL, his performances were far from his best. According to the selection panel, Shami faced a setback in his recovery just a week prior to the squad announcement. Medical assessments concluded that his body wasn’t ready for the rigours of Test cricket, which demands bowling long spells and staying on the field for extended periods. The selectors emphasised that they couldn't risk taking an underprepared player into such a gruelling series.

Agarkar explains the call

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar was clear in his explanation—Shami was not fit enough to be considered. He admitted that the selectors had hoped Shami might be available for at least a part of the series, but fresh scans ruled him out entirely. Agarkar pointed out that while experience is invaluable, the selection had to reflect availability and readiness. “It’s unfortunate,” he said, “but we had to go with players who are fit and ready to take on the workload.”

Transitioning to youth

In Shami’s absence, India’s pace attack will be led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, supported by Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, and debutant Arshdeep Singh. It marks a definitive shift towards grooming the next generation. With three out of five pacers having fewer than ten Test appearances, the tour will test their readiness for the highest level. While Shami’s skill with the SG, Dukes, and Kookaburra balls remains unmatched, the Indian team management appears to be planning a future where youth and fitness are at a premium.

Is this the final chapter?

This is not just a routine exclusion—it could be symbolic of a larger transition. Shami has already missed India's tour of Australia earlier this year, and now, being unavailable for England casts doubt on whether he will be trusted for future overseas assignments. Reports suggest he wasn’t keen on joining the Test set-up in Australia, choosing instead to build his workload through white-ball cricket. But six months later, the fact that his body still isn’t ready has raised eyebrows. Some within the cricketing circles believe his red-ball journey might be nearing its end.