I played with him at KKR: Morgan after Gill named new India Test captain

Shubman Gill has been appointed the 37th Test captain, succeeding Rohit Sharma, who recently retired from the format. The announcement, made by the BCCI in Mumbai, also named wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant as vice-captain for the upcoming five-Test series against England, commencing on 20 June at Headingley, Leeds. ALSO READ: Who is youngest Test captain? Full list of India Test captains & records India's cricketing landscape is undergoing a significant transformation as

At 25, Gill becomes one of the youngest to lead India in Tests, following in the footsteps of legends such as Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar emphasised Gill's leadership qualities, noting his experience and successful stint as captain of the Gujarat Titans in the IPL. Meanwhile, after the announcement Gill former skipper at KKR and England great Eoin Morgan showerd praise on young Indian skipper by saying Gill is a natural leader.

Morgan on Gill's leadership qualities

Eoin Morgan, who shared the dressing room with Gill at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the IPL, expressed confidence in Gill's leadership. Morgan observed that Gill naturally assumes responsibility within a group and is not hesitant to question methodologies, always prioritising the team's collective goals. He praised Gill's ability to seamlessly integrate risk into his gameplay, making him a dynamic and fluent batsman.

Morgan also highlighted the inclusion of promising talents such as Sai Sudharsan, a left-handed top-order batter from Gujarat Titans, and fast bowler Prasidh Krishna. Both players have showcased exceptional performances in the IPL, with Sudharsan being a joint leading run-scorer alongside Gill, and Krishna known for his pace and effectiveness in the middle overs.

Shared stints at Kolkata Knight Riders

During their time at KKR, Morgan and Gill developed a mutual respect, with Morgan recognising Gill's potential early on. Their collaboration in the IPL provided Morgan with firsthand insight into Gill's strategic thinking and composure under pressure. This experience reinforces Morgan's belief in Gill's capability to lead the Indian Test team through its transitional phase.

England tour: A litmus test for the new leadership

The upcoming series against England is anticipated to be a challenging endeavour for the young Indian side, especially in the absence of seasoned players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin. Morgan acknowledged England's home advantage and current form, suggesting they might be slight favourites. However, he also noted that India's squad, rich with emerging talent, has the potential to surprise and perform admirably.

As India embarks on this new chapter, the leadership of Shubman Gill, supported by Rishabh Pant, will be crucial in navigating the team through the challenges ahead. Their combined experience and fresh perspectives aim to steer Indian cricket into a promising future.