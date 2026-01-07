Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20: Pitch report, Dambulla stadium key stats

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla pitch report
The pitch at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium for the first T20I between Sri Lanka and Pakistan is expected to offer a balanced contest between bat and ball. Historically, the ground has favored spinners, especially in the second innings, with six out of the nine matches being won by the team batting first. The highest total recorded in the first innings here is 209, while the lowest is 89, highlighting the potential for both high-scoring and low-scoring affairs.
The surface is expected to provide good bounce, particularly during the first six overs with the new ball, which will be key for the batters to capitalize on early momentum. This phase will require an aggressive approach from the top order to put pressure on the bowlers. As the game progresses, the pitch is likely to offer more assistance to the spinners, making it crucial for both teams to strategize wisely and adapt quickly to the changing conditions. Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Head-to-head stats in T20Is in Dambulla This is the first Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be playing a T20I encounter at this venue.
|SL vs PAK H2H stats in T20Is
|Stats
|Matches
|SL won
|PAK won
|Draw
|Tied
|NR
|Overall
|27
|11
|16
|0
|0
|0
|At Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|In the last 5 matches
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
Most recent T20I match in Dambulla The most T20I encounter in Dambulla was between hosts Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The match went in the favour of the visitors who defeated the Lankans by an 83-run margin back on July 13, 2025. Key T20I stats of Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium The Dambulla International Stadium has hosted 9 T20I matches, with teams batting first winning 6 times and bowling first securing 3 victories. The average score for teams batting first is 162.75, while teams batting second have an average score of 144.37. The overall average run rate is 7.99. In terms of wickets, pacers have claimed 52.17% of them, while spinners have taken 47.82%. These statistics suggest a well-balanced pitch that supports both batting and bowling strategies.
|Rangiri Dambulla Int'l stadium key T20I stats
|Criterion
|Data
|Matches played
|9
|Matches won batting 1st
|6
|Matches won bowling 1st
|3
|Average score batting 1st
|162.75
|Average score batting 2nd
|144.37
|Average run rate
|7.99
|% of wickets by pacers
|52.17
|% of wickets by spinners
|47.82