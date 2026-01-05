Shreyas Iyer replaces Shardul Thakur as Mumbai skipper for rest of VHT 2025

Mumbai have handed the captaincy reins to Shreyas Iyer for the remaining league fixtures of the 2025–26 Vijay Hazare Trophy following an injury to all-rounder Shardul Thakur. Iyer, returning from a serious spleen injury sustained during India’s recent tour of Australia, will lead the side against Himachal Pradesh on January 6 and Punjab on January 8 in Jaipur. With Mumbai well placed in Group C and eyeing a knockout berth, Iyer’s return not only bolsters their leadership but also offers him a chance to sharpen his form ahead of India’s home ODI series against New Zealand later this month.

Return from a serious injury

The selection marks an important step in Shreyas Iyer’s recovery journey. The middle-order batter suffered a spleen laceration while attempting a catch in Australia on October 25, which required hospital treatment for internal bleeding. He subsequently missed the entire South Africa series at home. Having completed his rehabilitation, Iyer participated in an internal practice game on January 2, where he reportedly displayed no signs of discomfort during or after the session. His participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy is seen as a key component of his fitness comeback.

Eyes on New Zealand ODIs

Shreyas has already been named in India’s ODI squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand starting January 11, though his inclusion remains subject to clearance from the Centre of Excellence (CoE). The stint with Mumbai provides him with competitive match practice under realistic conditions before rejoining the national setup.