Srikkanth slams Gambhir over inconsistent IND selections amid SA Test loss

After the visitors dominated the opening three days, following their win in the first Test at Kolkata, Srikkanth voiced his concerns during his YouTube show Cheeky Cheeka.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 2:33 PM IST
Former India captain and ex-chief selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth has once again criticized head coach Gautam Gambhir, pointing to inconsistent team selections as a key reason for India’s struggles in the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati. 
 
After the visitors dominated the opening three days, following their win in the first Test at Kolkata, Srikkanth voiced his concerns during his YouTube show Cheeky Cheeka, which he co-hosts with his son Anirudha Srikkanth.
 
“Why isn’t Axar Patel playing? Was he unfit? He has been consistent at all levels. Why so much chopping and changing?” Srikkanth asked, criticizing the omission of the all-rounder. “Every alternate match someone is making a debut. They can call it trial and error. Gautam Gambhir can say whatever he wants, I don’t care. I have been a former captain and a former chairman of selectors. I know what I’m talking about.”
 
This marks the latest episode in Srikkanth’s ongoing verbal feud with Gambhir, which previously included questioning pacer Harshit Rana’s selection. Gambhir had dismissed those earlier remarks as “shameful.”  
 
Criticism Extends to Pitch Reading and Batting
 
Srikkanth expanded his critique to India’s overall performance, expressing disbelief at the pitch conditions in Guwahati. The Indian players had described the surface as a “road,” yet South Africa’s bowlers exploited it fully.
 
“I don’t understand. Kuldeep Yadav said nothing was happening on the pitch. Then today we see Indians edging to slips against Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj, and also getting out to bouncers from Marco Jansen, five wickets to short balls on a supposed ‘road’.”
 
He praised Simon Harmer’s spin approach, contrasting it with India’s own spinners: “Harmer loops it up, flights the ball. Our spinners fire it flat.”
 
Srikkanth also criticized India’s batting and captaincy. Speaking about Rishabh Pant, he said, “They will say it’s his natural game, but he is the captain. Shouldn’t he see the match situation?”
 
Call for Consistency
 
Despite India’s challenging situation, Srikkanth acknowledged that a draw might still be possible, but stressed that deeper issues need addressing. “Wrong selection policies. You need consistency,” he concluded.
 
With South Africa leading 1–0 in the series, Srikkanth’s remarks add to the pressure on Gambhir and the Indian management to rethink their approach as the contest in Guwahati continues.

Topics :Gautam GambhirCricket NewsIndia cricket team

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

