Srikkanth slams Gambhir over inconsistent IND selections amid SA Test loss

Former India captain and ex-chief selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth has once again criticized head coach Gautam Gambhir, pointing to inconsistent team selections as a key reason for India’s struggles in the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati.

After the visitors dominated the opening three days, following their win in the first Test at Kolkata, Srikkanth voiced his concerns during his YouTube show Cheeky Cheeka, which he co-hosts with his son Anirudha Srikkanth.

“Why isn’t Axar Patel playing? Was he unfit? He has been consistent at all levels. Why so much chopping and changing?” Srikkanth asked, criticizing the omission of the all-rounder. “Every alternate match someone is making a debut. They can call it trial and error. Gautam Gambhir can say whatever he wants, I don’t care. I have been a former captain and a former chairman of selectors. I know what I’m talking about.”

Srikkanth expanded his critique to India's overall performance, expressing disbelief at the pitch conditions in Guwahati. The Indian players had described the surface as a "road," yet South Africa's bowlers exploited it fully. "I don't understand. Kuldeep Yadav said nothing was happening on the pitch. Then today we see Indians edging to slips against Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj, and also getting out to bouncers from Marco Jansen, five wickets to short balls on a supposed 'road'."