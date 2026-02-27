Stalwarts shower praise as Auqib Nabi tops Ranji Trophy 2026 wickets list

The 29-year-old Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi created history on Friday when he became the highest wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season, as he is now the first Jammu and Kashmir player to achieve this milestone.

Nabi, who started the game with 55 wickets to his name, took a five-wicket haul against Karnataka in the final to take his total tally to 60 in the season, above Uttarakhand’s Mayank Mishra, who has 59 wickets to his name.

Notably, Nabi was the second-highest wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season with 44 wickets. His achievement in the ongoing season is even more important as he played a big role in taking Jammu and Kashmir to their maiden Ranji Trophy final.