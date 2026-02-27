Stalwarts shower praise as Auqib Nabi tops Ranji Trophy 2026 wickets list
After finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season, Nabi has now claimed the highest wicket-taker spot in 2026 with 60 wickets to his name
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Wkts
|BBI
|4W
|5W
|Auqib Nabi (J + K)
|2025-2026
|10*
|17
|60
|7/24
|2
|7
|Mayank Mishra (UTK)
|2025-2026
|8
|16
|59
|6/84
|5
|4
|S Gopal (KNTKA)
|2025-2026
|10*
|18
|47
|8/110
|1
|2
|SA Desai (GUJ)
|2025-2026
|7
|14
|45
|5/61
|4
|2
|Shahbaz Ahmed (BENG)
|2025-2026
|8
|15
|39
|7/56
|2
|4
|Mohammed Shami (BENG)
|2025-2026
|7
|13
|37
|8/90
|1
|3
|K Kartikeya (MP)
|2025-2026
|8
|14
|35
|6/33
|3
|2
|AP Sharma (SVCS)
|2025-2026
|6
|10
|34
|6/41
|2
|4
|Vishal Jayswal (GUJ)
|2025-2026
|7
|14
|32
|6/59
|2
|1
|Saurabh Kumar (AP)
|2025-2026
|8
|13
|32
|5/47
|3
|1
|SR Kumar (J + K)
|2025-2026
|9*
|15
|31
|5/29
|2
|2
|SP Udeshi (PONDI)
|2025-2026
|7
|10
|31
|7/88
|3
|1
|SS Jain (MP)
|2025-2026
|7
|13
|30
|6/75
|2
|1
|SZ Mulani (MUM)
|2025-2026
|7
|13
|30
|7/46
|0
|3
|AK Shukla (SVCS)
|2025-2026
|5
|10
|29
|8/27
|2
|1
|NN Bhute (VIDAR)
|2025-2026
|7
|13
|29
|5/34
|1
|2
|AS Roy (JHK)
|2025-2026
|7
|11
|29
|8/55
|0
|3
|PR Rekhade (VIDAR)
|2025-2026
|7
|13
|28
|5/80
|0
|1
|MD Nidheesh (KER)
|2025-2026
|7
|12
|28
|6/20
|1
|3
|Jalaj S Saxena (MAHA)
|2025-2026
|7
|12
|28
|6/79
|1
|2
First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 3:44 PM IST