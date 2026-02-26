Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi produced an excellent opening spell to dismantle Karnataka's top-order as his side stayed within sniffing distance of a historic Ranji Trophy title, reducing the hosts to 220 for five here on Thursday.

J&K posted 584 in their first innings and were all out on the third day.

The 29-year-old tore through the Karnataka top-order with figures of 3 for 32 in 14 overs, bowling nine overs on the trot in a relentless first spell that rattled some of the wll-known names of Indian cricket.

Nabi drew first blood removing KL Rahul.

He then struck twice in two balls to put Karnataka in bigger trouble. First, he removed India international Karun Nair with an unplayable delivery that angled in and darted away after pitching to knock the top of off stump, and then, dismissed the in-form Smaran Ravichandran in the very next delivery.

Veteran Mayank Agarwal (130 batting; 207 balls) consolidated in the final session with resolute defensive technique to keep Jammu and Kashmir waiting. He also rode his luck, surviving a chance when he was dropped on 124. Despite his resistance, Karnataka were still trailing by 364 runs at stumps and need another 165 runs to avoid a follow-on. Having made their Ranji Trophy debut in 1959-60, Jammu and Kashmir reached their maiden semifinal and have continued their dream run in the final. Nabi has been their standout performer throughout the campaign, and the day's haul took his season's tally to 58 wickets, just one shy of Uttarakhand spinner Mayank Mishra's 59 scalps.