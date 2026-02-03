Stumping to Overthrow: List of changes in cricket rules introduced by MCC

ALSO READ: SRH skipper Pat Cummins gives fitness update ahead of IPL 2026 season The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Tuesday rolled out a major revision of the Laws of Cricket, confirming 73 amendments that will come into effect from October. The updated laws, the first since 2022, are aimed at keeping the game aligned with modern playing conditions, technological advancements, and the need for greater clarity and inclusivity across formats.

Mandatory completion of the final over in multi-day matches

Earlier, play could be called off for the day if a wicket fell in the final over of a multi-day match, with the incoming batter not required to face the remaining deliveries. Those unused balls were completed the next day. Under the revised law, the final over must now be bowled in full even if a wicket falls, provided playing conditions remain suitable. The MCC felt the earlier rule removed late-day drama and unfairly eased pressure on new batters at a time when bowlers often enjoy favourable conditions.

Wicketkeeper positioning during the bowler’s run-up Previously, wicketkeepers were required to stay wholly behind the stumps from the moment the bowler began their run-up, with any movement in front of the stumps technically constituting a no-ball. The new law states that the wicketkeeper only needs to be completely behind the stumps after the ball is released. The MCC said closer scrutiny in the DRS era showed keepers were being penalised despite gaining no real advantage, prompting a change that aligns their positioning rules with those of other fielders. Overthrow formally defined Earlier, the Laws of Cricket did not clearly define what constituted an overthrow, creating ambiguity in situations involving misfields and deflections near the boundary. The new edition defines an overthrow as a deliberate attempt to throw the ball at the stumps to prevent runs or attempt a run-out. Misfields made while stopping the ball or throws intended for another fielder, even near the boundary, will no longer be treated as overthrows.

Deliberate short runs and control of strike Previously, deliberate short runs resulted in a five-run penalty, but the laws were unclear about which batter would be on strike for the next ball. The revised law gives the fielding captain the authority to decide who takes strike. This becomes the third instance where the fielding side has that power, alongside cases involving obstruction of the field and a batter being out obstructing a catch. When the ball is considered finally settled Under the earlier law, the ball was only deemed settled when it was in the hands of the bowler or the wicketkeeper. The updated rule states that the ball will be considered finally settled when it is either in the hands of any fielder or stationary on the ground. The MCC said the change provides clearer guidance on when a delivery has effectively ended, especially in run-scoring situations.