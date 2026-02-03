SRH skipper Pat Cummins gives fitness update ahead of IPL 2026 season

Pat Cummins, the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, is hopeful of making a full recovery in time for the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL), but he has emphasized that his participation will hinge on how well his back heals. The Australian skipper has been battling a persistent back injury that has kept him sidelined for much of the past few months, including his absence from the T20 World Cup.

Back Injury Continues to Trouble the Australian Skipper

Cummins, who has been struggling with a back issue for over seven months, revealed that the injury had disrupted his plans to participate in the T20 World Cup. “It was really unfortunate,” Cummins said. “I feel pretty good, just a minor setback and just ran out of time really. I'll rest up for a few weeks and go from there.” This injury has kept him out of the cricketing action, and the Aussie pacer only featured in one Test match during the recent Ashes series in Australia.

ALSO READ: U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: AUS vs ENG preview, toss time, live streaming Despite the setback, Cummins remains optimistic about his recovery and the possibility of joining the IPL. “We'll just be guided by my back,” he added. “We'll have another scan in a few weeks, and if it's good, then we'll have a slow build-up. T20s are a little bit easier to get up for, that's why I was so close to getting up for this World Cup.”

Injury Timeline and the Importance of Caution

Cummins’ back injury initially seemed manageable after the Adelaide Test, where the Australian team believed that a four-week recovery period would suffice. However, after a follow-up scan, it became clear that more time was required for proper healing. “Initially, we thought it might only be four weeks, because I was feeling really good, but just had a follow-up scan. They thought it probably needs another couple of weeks, so the timeline just became a bit too tight,” Cummins explained.

This delay in recovery has prompted him to take a cautious approach to ensure he doesn't aggravate the injury, particularly with a demanding cricket calendar ahead.

A Packed Schedule Ahead for Australia

Looking ahead, Australia’s cricket schedule over the next 18 months is packed with high-profile series. Cummins is determined to ensure his back injury doesn’t interfere with these commitments, which include home Tests against Bangladesh and New Zealand, an away Ashes series, an ODI World Cup, and a potential World Test Championship final.

“We thought the first half of the year was a pretty good time to be conservative with the amount of cricket that's coming up,” he said. The captain is focused on making sure he’s fully fit for these events, understanding that rushing his return could risk further setbacks. “We'll get it right, then hopefully that will mean you won't have to worry about it, and you can just go out and play all those Test matches,” he added.