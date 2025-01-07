Yuvraj Singh calls for support for Rohit, Kohli amid India's Test struggles

The Indian cricket team is enduring a rough patch in Test cricket after losing 0-3 to New Zealand at home, marking their first Test series defeat on Indian soil in 12 years. The team also surrendered the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Australia after 10 years, with Australia clinching the 2024-25 series 3-1. While India’s loss to Australia remains the hottest topic in Indian cricket, former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh believes the 0-3 home series loss to New Zealand is a more concerning setback. Yuvraj also came out in support of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are both experiencing a lean patch with the bat.

New Zealand loss a bigger concern

Reflecting on India's recent struggles, Yuvraj Singh stated that the 0-3 defeat to an understrength New Zealand team at home was more alarming than the Border-Gavaskar loss. He described the New Zealand series defeat as “not acceptable” and noted that losing to a dominant Australian side, although challenging, was less disheartening than the historic home loss.

Backing Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Yuvraj defended Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli amidst mounting criticism of their performances. He emphasised their immense contributions to Indian cricket, labelling them as "two of the greatest cricketers of this time."

He highlighted that players like Rohit and Kohli likely feel the sting of their poor performances more than anyone else. Yuvraj urged fans and critics to support the duo during this challenging phase, pointing to their illustrious careers and past achievements.

Also Read

Optimism for India’s future Yuvraj expressed confidence in India’s cricketing future, placing trust in senior players and the new coaching staff led by Gautam Gambhir. He praised Gambhir’s cricketing acumen and asserted that the combination of experienced players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah, along with selectors such as Ajit Agarkar, would steer the team back to success.

Rohit Sharma’s selfless leadership

Yuvraj lauded Rohit Sharma’s decision to drop himself from the Sydney Test, calling it a selfless act of leadership. He noted that such moves, prioritising the team over personal form, are rare and demonstrate Rohit’s commitment to the team.

Despite recent challenges, Yuvraj emphasised that Rohit remains a great captain, citing his achievements, including leading India to the ODI World Cup final and a T20 World Cup title.

A call for support over criticism

Drawing on his own experiences, Yuvraj spoke about the importance of supporting players during tough times. He encouraged critics to show restraint, asserting that offering support during adversity requires greater effort than mere criticism.

“As someone who has played over 300 ODIs for India, I know how tough these phases can be. These players are like family, and we need to stand by them,” he concluded.