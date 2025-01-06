Ponting showers praise on Bumrah for exceptional series against Australia

The 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy ended with Australia beating India 3-1 to win the coveted trophy after an almost decade-long wait. While many Indian star players failed to leave their mark, one Indian player left everyone speechless—teammates and opposition alike—and that is the star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah. He picked up 32 wickets in the series and bowled as many as 151 overs, making it one of the best bowling performances by any Indian bowler in recent times.

The former Aussie cricketer and captain Ricky Ponting was one of many left speechless by Bumrah’s bowling. He even admitted that Bumrah made the Aussie top order look like a joke on multiple occasions during the series.

Bumrah’s remarkable feat in Australia

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has commended India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for his outstanding performance in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Bumrah emerged as the leading wicket-taker with a remarkable haul of 32 wickets in the five-match Test series. Despite India’s 1-3 series defeat, Bumrah's efforts earned him the Player of the Series award.

Bumrah also etched his name in the record books by surpassing former India captain Kapil Dev’s tally of Test wickets in Australia. Bumrah now holds 64 wickets at an average of 17.15, eclipsing Kapil’s 51 wickets at 24.58.

Ponting’s praise for Bumrah’s bowling mastery

Ricky Ponting described Bumrah’s bowling performance as the best fast-bowling display he has witnessed. He noted that although conditions were favourable for fast bowlers throughout the series, Bumrah’s bowling stood out by making batting appear significantly more challenging compared to others in the contest.

Ponting observed that Bumrah's ability to trouble Australia's strong top-order line-up was unparalleled, making even accomplished batters look uncomfortable at various stages of the series.

A frustrating conclusion for Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah, who had led India to victory in the first Test in Perth, was unable to bowl on the final day of the fifth Test in Sydney due to back spasms. Expressing his disappointment, Bumrah admitted that it was frustrating to miss out but emphasised the importance of respecting his body and not pushing beyond its limits.

Reflecting on the missed opportunity, he mentioned that he had likely missed out on what could have been one of the best wickets of the series, adding that he had experienced discomfort during his second spell in the first innings. (With PTI inputs)