Bangar and Gupta believe players should follow example of Rahane and Pujara

India’s recent Test series defeats to New Zealand and Australia have sparked debate over the team’s selection process. Many experts believe that players not on national duty during Test matches must participate in red-ball domestic cricket to maintain form and readiness. Former cricketers Sanjay Bangar and Deep Das Gupta highlighted Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara as examples of players who have demonstrated hunger and commitment by excelling in domestic cricket when not part of the national team.

Importance of domestic cricket

Reflecting on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy loss, Sanjay Bangar analysed the team’s performance, particularly Rohit Sharma’s struggles. He emphasised that Rohit’s future in Test cricket depends on his hunger and willingness to perform in domestic cricket, citing Pujara and Rahane’s commitment as benchmarks. Bangar stressed that players who display determination at the domestic level can regain their form and confidence, provided they maintain the right mindset.

Mental toughness and the hunger to continue

Bangar highlighted the mental challenges faced by players in their late 30s, especially when dealing with poor performances. He noted that for Rohit Sharma, past successes might make recent failures more disheartening, especially with younger players vying for spots. Bangar suggested that Rohit’s future in Test cricket hinges on his hunger to compete and his ability to reignite his confidence through domestic performances.

Hunger as a defining factor

Deep Das Gupta echoed Bangar’s sentiments, underscoring the importance of hunger in determining a player’s longevity. He suggested that playing a few domestic games would help assess Rohit’s commitment and desire to contribute to the team. While acknowledging Rohit’s undeniable talent, Das Gupta emphasised that his willingness to sacrifice and give his best for the team would determine his Test future.

Team combination issues

The experts also pointed to issues with the team’s mindset and selection. Das Gupta criticised the overly defensive team composition, which featured a batting-heavy line-up up to No. 8, causing an imbalance in the bowling department. He argued that this cautious approach hampered the team’s progress and created confusion in the selection of players like Washington Sundar, who was included as a batsman despite his limited role with the ball.

Bangar added that the team’s lack of proactive decision-making compounded these issues. He cited the inclusion of in-form players like Nitish Reddy as an example of selection dilemmas that arose from poor planning. Bangar concluded that adopting a more aggressive approach to team combination and decision-making could have improved India’s performance, especially on challenging pitches.