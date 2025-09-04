T20 Tri-series: Pakistan vs UAE Playing 11, timing, live streaming

The hosts UAE are all set to take on Pakistan in match 5 of the UAE Tri-series at Sharjah Cricket Stadium today. This will be a crucial contest as fans will know both their finalist teams after the end of the match. Pakistan have won three of their four games so far, similar to the third team in the tournament, Afghanistan. On the other hand, UAE have lost both their matches, which means if Pakistan win, they will qualify for the final on Sunday alongside Afghanistan. But if UAE can pull off a miracle, then their clash against Afghanistan on Friday will decide the final two teams of the tournament.

Batting concern on the cards for Pakistan After two good games with the bat, Pakistan suffered a reality check of their batting form against Afghanistan after they failed to chase down a 170-run target. None of their batters have been able to perform in consecutive matches, which will be a concern for them. To make matters worse, their bowlers also looked off-colour in the last game, leaking big runs in the middle overs. Pakistan need to correct these problems as soon as they can before the start of the Asia Cup 2025 next week. Lack of will in UAE The biggest issue for UAE so far in this series is their middle order not having the will to attack the opposition. Except skipper Muhammad Waseem, Rahul Chopra and Asif Khan, no other batter has been able to express their full potential in the series. As a result, they lose wickets in bunches and end up losing the game. Despite being a relatively small team in terms of experience, UAE have to step up against big teams like Afghanistan have done in the last few years if they want to at least start games as possible winners.

T20 Tri-series: Pakistan vs UAE Playing 11 Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (capt), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem UAE playing 11 (probable): Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Waseem (c), Asif Khan, Rahul Chopra (wk), Ethan D’Souza, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique Pakistan vs UAE: Head-to-head in T20Is Total matches: 2

Pakistan won: 2

UAE won: 0

No result: 0 T20 Tri-series: Pakistan vs UAE full squad Pakistan squad: Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Sahibzada Farhan, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi

UAE squad: Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Waseem (c), Asif Khan, Rahul Chopra (wk), Ethan D’Souza, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Jawadullah, Aryansh Sharma, Muhammad Farooq T20 Tri-series: Pakistan vs UAE live streaming and telecast details When will the Pakistan vs UAE match take place in the tri-series? Pakistan will go toe-to-toe with UAE in the opening game of the T20 tri-series on Thursday, September 4. What will be the venue for the Pakistan vs UAE match in the T20 tri-series on September 4? The match between Pakistan and UAE will take place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time will the toss take place for the Pakistan vs UAE T20 tri-series match? The toss for the Pakistan vs UAE T20 tri-series match will take place at 8 PM IST. What time will the first ball of the Pakistan vs UAE T20 tri-series match be bowled? The Pakistan vs UAE match in the T20 tri-series will begin at 8:30 PM IST. Where to watch live telecast of the Pakistan vs UAE T20 tri-series match in India? There will be no live telecast of the match available in India. Where to watch live streaming of the Pakistan vs UAE T20 tri-series match in India?