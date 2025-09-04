Dhoni at US Open 2025 amid Irfan Pathan 'hookah' remark controversy

Tennis fans at the US Open quarterfinals on Tuesday night had a surprise in the stands. Legendary India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was spotted at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, watching Novak Djokovic overpower home favourite Taylor Fritz.

The Serbian great won 6-4, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 to book a semifinal clash with Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, who is eyeing his second Grand Slam of the year after triumphing at the French Open.

While Djokovic dominated on court, Dhoni's presence drew attention on social media, with Indian fans celebrating the rare appearance of the World Cup-winning captain at the iconic venue.

Irfan Pathan’s old remarks spark fresh debate Away from the tennis spotlight, Dhoni’s name also trended for a different reason. A five-year-old interview of former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan resurfaced online, fuelling speculation about his relationship with the former skipper. In the clip, Pathan hinted at lack of communication when he was dropped from the national side and remarked he was not the sort who would “set up hookah in someone’s room” to curry favour. Many interpreted this as a veiled reference to Dhoni. Pathan’s India career ended in 2012 at the age of 28. He recalled asking Dhoni during the 2008 Australia series about a media statement suggesting his bowling had declined. Dhoni denied making the comment and told him everything was fine, but Pathan said he never sought repeated clarifications out of self-respect.

As the old video resurfaced, Pathan took to X to clarify that his words were being twisted. "Half decade old video surfacing NOW with a twisted context to the Statement. Fan war? PR lobby?" he posted, denying it was directed at Dhoni. Another clip from 2020 also went viral, showing Pathan speaking warmly about his camaraderie with Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa. He said the four were inseparable during their playing days, often sharing meals together. "Dhoni, Raina and Uthappa never ate without me, and I never ate without them. That was the bond we shared," Pathan said in the interview.