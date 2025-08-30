T20 Tri-series: UAE vs Pakistan playing 11, timing, live streaming

After securing the hosting rights for the Asia Cup 2025, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are leaving no stone unturned to make sure they have a brilliant outing in the event. To prepare for that, they are hosting Pakistan and Afghanistan in a T20I series at home just before the big event to have some much-needed match practice against top teams. Despite the tri-series already starting on Friday, UAE will begin their campaign on Saturday, August 30, against Pakistan in match number 2 of the series at Sharjah.

ALSO READ: AFG vs PAK HIGHLIGHTS, T20 Tri-series: Skipper Salman, bowlers shine as Pakistan thrash Afghanistan So far, UAE and Pakistan have faced each other only once in T20Is, where Pakistan walked away with the win. However, a lot has changed since their last encounter, and UAE will fancy their chances against a new-looking Pakistani team at Sharjah today.

T20 tri-series: UAE vs Pakistan Playing 11 UAE playing 11 (probable): Muhammad Waseem (c), Haider Ali, Rahul Chopra, Ethan D’Souza, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Asif Khan, Rohid Khan, Saghir Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Alishan Sharafu Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed UAE vs Pakistan: Head-to-head in T20Is Total matches: 1

UAE won: 0

Pakistan won: 1

No result: 0 T20 tri-series: UAE vs Pakistan full squad UAE squad: Muhammad Waseem (c), Haider Ali, Rahul Chopra, Ethan D’Souza, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Harshit Kaushik, Asif Khan, Rohid Khan, Saghir Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Zohaib

Pakistan squad: Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Sahibzada Farhan, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi T20 tri-series: UAE vs Pakistan live streaming and telecast details When will the UAE vs Pakistan match take place in the tri-series? UAE will go toe-to-toe with Pakistan in the opening game of the T20 tri-series on Saturday, August 30. What will be the venue for the UAE vs Pakistan match in the T20 tri-series on August 30? The match between UAE and Pakistan will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time will the toss take place for the UAE vs Pakistan T20 tri-series match? The toss for the UAE vs Pakistan T20 tri-series match will take place at 8 PM IST. What time will the first ball of the UAE vs Pakistan T20 tri-series match be bowled? The UAE vs Pakistan match in the T20 tri-series will begin at 8:30 PM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the UAE vs Pakistan T20 tri-series match in India? There will be no live telecast of the match available in India. Where to watch live streaming of the UAE vs Pakistan T20 tri-series match in India?